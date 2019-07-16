Masrour Barzani to visit Baghdad Tuesday

2019/07/16 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani will arrive on Tuesday in Baghdad on top of a delegation that includes number of government officials.
In remarks, Samir Hourami, head of the media office of Qubad Talabani, deputy prime minister, said “a high-level delegation from KRG, headed by Masrour Barzani, will visit Baghdad on Tuesday.”
The delegation, according to Hourami, “will include Qoubad Talabani, the deputy prime minister as well as ministers of interiors, finance, economy, justice and Peshmerga.”
The delegation “will hold meetings with officials of Baghdad government for talks on suitable solutions for conflicts between Erbil and Baghdad within the constitution,” he added.
