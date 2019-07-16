عربي | كوردى


Yemen: Middle East and North Africa: Humanitarian Pooled Funds (January - June 2019) [EN/AR]

Yemen: Middle East and North Africa: Humanitarian Pooled Funds (January - June 2019) [EN/AR]
2019/07/16 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Country: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Iraq, Ireland, Jordan, Lebanon, Netherlands, Norway, occupied Palestinian territory, Sweden, Switzerland, Syrian Arab Republic, Turkey, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Yemen

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW