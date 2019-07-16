Home › kurdistan 24 › Kurdistan PM, Iraqi President look to constitution to solve Erbil-Baghdad issues

Kurdistan PM, Iraqi President look to constitution to solve Erbil-Baghdad issues

2019/07/16 | 16:05



Barzani, heading the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation, highlighted the need to intensify efforts for a proper dialogue and resort to the constitution to find a common ground to improve bilateral relations, according to the press office of the Iraqi President.







#HappeningNow: The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region @masrour_barzani meets with Iraqi President @BarhamSalih in Baghdad.#TwitterKurds #Iraq pic.twitter.com/zbsagMl4z0



— Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) July 16, 2019



It is the first visit of the new KRG cabinet to Baghdad since its formation last Wednesday.



The two sides also discussed the political developments in the country, region, and on the international stage.



Last time the two leaders met was in Erbil on June 10 during Nechirvan Barzani’s inauguration as the President of the Kurdistan Region.



The KRG delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, Minister of Justice, Firsat Ahmed, Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, Minister of Peshmerga, Shorish Ismael, Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Sheikh-Janab, and Chief of Staff to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Fawzi Hariri.



Barzani also met with Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad, and touched upon improving relations between the two governments and resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.



Editing by Nadia Riva



