The President receives the KRG Prime Minister

2019/07/16 | 16:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
President Barham Salih received the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani, and the accompanying delegation in Baghdad on Tuesday.
The President highlighted the importance of coordinating shared visions and adopting the language of constructive dialogue to resolve all lingering issues between the Federal government and the KRG in accordance with the Constitution and national interest and to achieve justice.
Salih expressed confidence in achieving consensus among political parties to elevate the level of relations and overcome obstacles to delivering services to the Iraqi people.
For his part, Barzani expressed his government's desire to intensify dialogues and recourse to the Constitution thus to ensure the realization of common interests and the enhancement of brotherly relations.
The meeting also discussed the political developments at the regional and international levels.
