Al-Haddad: Iraq is keen on the neighbouring security and stability

2019/07/16 | 18:00



INA – BAGHDAD







Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Basheer al-Haddad asserted that Iraq is keen of the neighbouring security and stability.







This came during Iraq’s participation in the National Ceremony of the 3rd anniversary of the attempted coup d'état in 15th July, 2016.







Turkey sent an official invitation to Iraq and other countries to attend the anniversary.







Al-Haddad stated that Iraq participation is highly important in such occasions adding, “Turkey is a highly cultural and friendly country that always seeks to maintain democratic regime and it refuses the military interventions in the political life,”



















