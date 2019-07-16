EU confirms commitments to long term stability in iraq

2019/07/16 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BRUSSELS
High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini confirmed that the European Union concentrated on the long term stability in Iraq.
This came during the discussion of the European Commission regarding the results of Mogherini’s visit to Iraq in terms of the priorities of financial and security cooperation with Iraq during the next period.
INA – BRUSSELS
High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini confirmed that the European Union concentrated on the long term stability in Iraq.
This came during the discussion of the European Commission regarding the results of Mogherini’s visit to Iraq in terms of the priorities of financial and security cooperation with Iraq during the next period.