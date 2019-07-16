Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq to sign deal with US energy company "Honeywell" for Artawi gas processing

Iraq to sign deal with US energy company "Honeywell" for Artawi gas processing

2019/07/16 | 21:55



Iraq's oil ministry said on Tuesday it would sign an agreement on Wednesday with US energy company Honeywell to process natural gas from its Artawi southern oilfield.



The memorandum of understanding would "develop later" into a contract to process gas from five oilfields, ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.











