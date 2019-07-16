Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says its missile program is not negotiable

Iran says its missile program is not negotiable

2019/07/16 | 22:30



"Iran's missiles ... are absolutely and under no condition negotiable with anyone or any country, period," Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran on Tuesday said its ballistic missile program was not up for negotiation after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a White House cabinet meeting that Iran had signaled it was prepared to negotiate about it."Iran's missiles ... are absolutely and under no condition negotiable with anyone or any country, period," Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations, wrote on Twitter.