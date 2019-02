Israel's Uphill Battle with Iran in Syria

2019/02/04 | 17:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The ski slopes onMount Hermon in the Golan Heights open for a brief period every winter. OnJanuary 20, an Israeli enjoying an afternoon ski was shocked to see a rocketlaunched by an Iron Dome air defense battery. It was one of two that streaked across the skyaimed at stopping an Iranian surface-to-surface missile fired from Syria atIsrael. The recent flare-up in Israeli-Iranian tensions in Syria comes amid theplanned U.S. withdrawal and the winding down of the war on ISIS. It threatensto spark a new conflict. On January 23, Russia warned Israel again aboutairstrikes in Syria. Yet Jerusalem insists, with Washington’s backing, that itcan reduce Iran’s presence in Syria as well as degrade Iran’s weapons transfersto Hezbollah, the National Interest reported on Monday.The rare daylight airstrikes in Syria onJanuary 20, the Iranian retaliation, and the second round of airstrikes thattook place overnight the next day were some of the most serious and publicclashes between Israeli and Iranian forces in Syria since the start of theSyrian Civil War. They were also predictable. Israeli prime minister BenjaminNetanyahu said in December 2017 that Jerusalem would not permit Tehran to “ entrench” itself in Syriaand benefit from the Syrian conflict by setting up infrastructure and bases.Israel has been increasingly warning that Iran must “get out” of Syria quickly. In February 2018 Israel struckIranian targets after a drone entered Israeli airspace and in May 2018 Israellaunched widespreadairstrikes in response to a rocket salvo from Syria fired by Iran. Some of thestrikes in the past year have reached deep into Syria, on the road to Palmyra, nearHoms and in Latakia province.It was a September Israeli airstrike inLatakia targeting a warehouse that led to the mistaken downing of a RussianIl-20 by Syrian air defense. This caused Russia to warn Israel, afterfrequently remaining mum on this shadow conflict. Russia is the main backer ofSyria’s Bashar al-Assad regime, but it does not see its role in Syria asdefending Iran’s interests. Russia sent Syria the S-300 air defense system inthe wake of the downing of the Il-20. Russia warned Israeli “ hot heads ” to be wary oftheir next moves.Israel has increasingly telegraphed itspolicy and revealed the extent of the war it is waging in Syria to stop Iran.In the fall of 2017, Israel said it had only struck one hundred targets inSyria during the Syrian conflict. By 2018 that number had increased to twohundred Iranian targets in a year and a half. Former Chief of Staff GadiEisenkot then expanded that number to thousands of strikes and two thousandbombs dropped in 2018 alone, claiming there were near daily strikes in an interview with the New YorkTimes .As Israel divulges the extent of itsairstrikes in Syria a new picture is painted of a war that was largely foughtin the shadows over the last years. During the Syrian Civil War the conflictbetween Israel and Iran, initially designed to interdict Iranian shipments ofweapons via Syria to Hezbollah, was so low-scale that it was dwarfed by thelarger conflict between the Syrian regime and the rebels, and then between theU.S.-led international coalition and the Islamic State. For instance, in thefirst two years of the coalition’s war there were 14,000 airstrikes on ISIS.Now the Syrian Civil War has mostly ended with the Turkish-Russia agreement onIdlib keeping a ceasefire intact. The war on ISIS is also winding down in theEuphrates valley as the last remnants of ISIS are defeated near Hajin.It is not a coincidence that the end of theSyrian conflict has dovetailed with the rise in the Israel-Iran confrontationin Syria. During the Syrian Civil War Iran initially focused on supporting theSyrian regime, recruiting militias and advising the regime through the IslamicRevolutionary Guard Corps units Tehran sent to Syria. Iran has also constructedbases, stockedwarehouses and laid down infrastructure. Last year the United States said thatIranian-commanded forcesshould leave Syria. But Iran seeks to benefit from the Syrian conflict byincreasing or at least maintaining its presence there, using Syrian air defensefor protection.The Iranian presence in Syria is only onepart of a larger network of Iranian allies in Iraq and Syria. For instance,Moein al-Kazemi, a commander in the mostly Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syriathreatened on January 21 that conflict between Iran and Syria could spill overto include Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Iranian Shia militias in Iraq. QaisKhazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, a member of the IMIS andformer U.S. detainee at Camp Cropper in Iraq, visited Lebanon in December 2017.He peered down on Israel from the Lebanese border in a symbolic gesture to show howpro-Iranian groups from Iraq and Lebanon see the conflict with Israel as aregional one not confined to individual states. This arc of Iranian influencehas been termed a “ roadto the sea ” or corridor across Iraq and Syria. In June 2018, reports indicatedIsrael struck Kata’ib Hezbollah, another Iraqi Shia militia that has a base in Syria.As the conflict in Syria comes out of theshadows Israel has been more open about its strikes. The Israeli Defense Forces(IDF issued a press release and map on January 21 saying that the IDFcarried out air strikes as “part of the IDF’s attack targeting Iranian Qudsmilitary sites in Syria.” Israel also said that “despite clear warnings toavoid such fire,” the Syrians had used their air defense to defend the Iraniansand the IDF had struck the air defense batteries, including a Russian-made Pantsirsystem. The strikes resulted in Syria warnings of retaliation and Russianconcerns about the “ arbitrary” strikes.Despite all the airstrikes the overallnumber of casualties among Syrians and Iranians in Syria remains low. The levelof damage to Iran’s infrastructure in Syria is also unclear. Israel has refrainedfrom destructive air raids that might harm dual-use infrastructure such as theDamascus international airport. Instead, it has focused on precision strikes,hitting radars, warehouses, and other sites. The high-level accuracy of Israelimunitions means that in many cases images show destruction to be relatively limited. Warehousesand military camps can be rebuilt. The number of Iranians killed has been relatively low,with a dozen IRGCpersonnel reported killed in the recent strikes.Jerusalem appears to face an uphill battlein removing Iran from Syria or motivating Iran to reduce its forces throughpinpoint strikes. Russia, Turkey and Iran, through frequent meetings in Astana,Sochi, Geneva and elsewhere have sought to end the Syrian conflict . This comes as theUnited States says it is withdrawing, which means Washington appears to haveabandoned its role in confronting Iran in Syria. Nevertheless, NationalSecurity Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and otheradministration officials have supported Israel's role in confronting Iran in Syria and indicatedin early January that support will continue. The message to Jerusalem fromWashington is that it has a free hand in Syria. But this free hand is an uphillbattle.Several Gulf states, including Bahrain andthe UAE signaled that they are returning diplomats to Damascus and Syria looksset to return to the Arab League after its suspension during the early days of2011. This indicates that stability may return to Syria and normalization willoccur between it and countries that had opposed the Assad regime. The morestability returns the more scrutiny Israeli strikes will come under. Iranappears to feel that it has come out of the last half-decade of conflict in theregion not only unscathed but with greater influence than before. ForeignMinister Javad Zarif regularly boasts of U.S. isolation. It does not appearintimidated by the airstrikes, whether they numbered in the dozens as they didduring the first years of the Syrian Civil War, or in the hundreds andthousands, as in the last year.This makes Israel’s decision to be morepublic about its strikes a complex gamble. The more public it is and the moreit sets a goal of Iranian withdrawal from Syria the more there will bequestions about how it will accomplish that bar. An open-ended goal couldindicate a long-term conflict in Syria, but with the S-300 likely to beoperational eventually, Russia increasing its rhetoric, and Syria discussingretaliation a new conflict could spiral out of control. That conflict willlikely involve Hezbollah, pro-Iranian forces in Iraq, and perhaps even Gaza.