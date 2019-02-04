عربي | كوردى
Israel's Uphill Battle with Iran in Syria
2019/02/04 | 17:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The ski slopes on

Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights open for a brief period every winter. On

January 20, an Israeli enjoying an afternoon ski was shocked to see a rocket

launched by an Iron Dome air defense battery. It was one of two that streaked across the sky

aimed at stopping an Iranian surface-to-surface missile fired from Syria at

Israel. The recent flare-up in Israeli-Iranian tensions in Syria comes amid the

planned U.S. withdrawal and the winding down of the war on ISIS. It threatens

to spark a new conflict. On January 23, Russia warned Israel again about

airstrikes in Syria. Yet Jerusalem insists, with Washington’s backing, that it

can reduce Iran’s presence in Syria as well as degrade Iran’s weapons transfers

to Hezbollah, the National Interest reported on Monday.

The rare daylight airstrikes in Syria on

January 20, the Iranian retaliation, and the second round of airstrikes that

took place overnight the next day were some of the most serious and public

clashes between Israeli and Iranian forces in Syria since the start of the

Syrian Civil War. They were also predictable. Israeli prime minister Benjamin

Netanyahu said in December 2017 that Jerusalem would not permit Tehran to “ entrench” itself in Syria

and benefit from the Syrian conflict by setting up infrastructure and bases.

Israel has been increasingly warning that Iran must “get out” of Syria quickly. In February 2018 Israel struck

Iranian targets after a drone entered Israeli airspace and in May 2018 Israel

launched widespread

airstrikes in response to a rocket salvo from Syria fired by Iran. Some of the

strikes in the past year have reached deep into Syria, on the road to Palmyra, near

Homs and in Latakia province.



It was a September Israeli airstrike in

Latakia targeting a warehouse that led to the mistaken downing of a Russian

Il-20 by Syrian air defense. This caused Russia to warn Israel, after

frequently remaining mum on this shadow conflict. Russia is the main backer of

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime, but it does not see its role in Syria as

defending Iran’s interests. Russia sent Syria the S-300 air defense system in

the wake of the downing of the Il-20. Russia warned Israeli “ hot heads ” to be wary of

their next moves.



Israel has increasingly telegraphed its

policy and revealed the extent of the war it is waging in Syria to stop Iran.

In the fall of 2017, Israel said it had only struck one hundred targets in

Syria during the Syrian conflict. By 2018 that number had increased to two

hundred Iranian targets in a year and a half. Former Chief of Staff Gadi

Eisenkot then expanded that number to thousands of strikes and two thousand

bombs dropped in 2018 alone, claiming there were near daily strikes in an interview with the New York

Times .



As Israel divulges the extent of its

airstrikes in Syria a new picture is painted of a war that was largely fought

in the shadows over the last years. During the Syrian Civil War the conflict

between Israel and Iran, initially designed to interdict Iranian shipments of

weapons via Syria to Hezbollah, was so low-scale that it was dwarfed by the

larger conflict between the Syrian regime and the rebels, and then between the

U.S.-led international coalition and the Islamic State. For instance, in the

first two years of the coalition’s war there were 14,000 airstrikes on ISIS.

Now the Syrian Civil War has mostly ended with the Turkish-Russia agreement on

Idlib keeping a ceasefire intact. The war on ISIS is also winding down in the

Euphrates valley as the last remnants of ISIS are defeated near Hajin.



It is not a coincidence that the end of the

Syrian conflict has dovetailed with the rise in the Israel-Iran confrontation

in Syria. During the Syrian Civil War Iran initially focused on supporting the

Syrian regime, recruiting militias and advising the regime through the Islamic

Revolutionary Guard Corps units Tehran sent to Syria. Iran has also constructedbases, stocked

warehouses and laid down infrastructure. Last year the United States said that

Iranian-commanded forces

should leave Syria. But Iran seeks to benefit from the Syrian conflict by

increasing or at least maintaining its presence there, using Syrian air defense

for protection.



The Iranian presence in Syria is only one

part of a larger network of Iranian allies in Iraq and Syria. For instance,

Moein al-Kazemi, a commander in the mostly Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria

threatened on January 21 that conflict between Iran and Syria could spill over

to include Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Iranian Shia militias in Iraq. Qais

Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, a member of the IMIS and

former U.S. detainee at Camp Cropper in Iraq, visited Lebanon in December 2017.

He peered down on Israel from the Lebanese border in a symbolic gesture to show how

pro-Iranian groups from Iraq and Lebanon see the conflict with Israel as a

regional one not confined to individual states. This arc of Iranian influence

has been termed a “ road

to the sea ” or corridor across Iraq and Syria. In June 2018, reports indicated

Israel struck Kata’ib Hezbollah, another Iraqi Shia militia that has a base in Syria.



As the conflict in Syria comes out of the

shadows Israel has been more open about its strikes. The Israeli Defense Forces

(IDF issued a press release and map on January 21 saying that the IDF

carried out air strikes as “part of the IDF’s attack targeting Iranian Quds

military sites in Syria.” Israel also said that “despite clear warnings to

avoid such fire,” the Syrians had used their air defense to defend the Iranians

and the IDF had struck the air defense batteries, including a Russian-made Pantsir

system. The strikes resulted in Syria warnings of retaliation and Russian

concerns about the “ arbitrary” strikes.



Despite all the airstrikes the overall

number of casualties among Syrians and Iranians in Syria remains low. The level

of damage to Iran’s infrastructure in Syria is also unclear. Israel has refrained

from destructive air raids that might harm dual-use infrastructure such as the

Damascus international airport. Instead, it has focused on precision strikes,

hitting radars, warehouses, and other sites. The high-level accuracy of Israeli

munitions means that in many cases images show destruction to be relatively limited. Warehouses

and military camps can be rebuilt. The number of Iranians killed has been relatively low,with a dozen IRGC

personnel reported killed in the recent strikes.



Jerusalem appears to face an uphill battle

in removing Iran from Syria or motivating Iran to reduce its forces through

pinpoint strikes. Russia, Turkey and Iran, through frequent meetings in Astana,

Sochi, Geneva and elsewhere have sought to end the Syrian conflict . This comes as the

United States says it is withdrawing, which means Washington appears to have

abandoned its role in confronting Iran in Syria. Nevertheless, National

Security Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other

administration officials have supported Israel's role in confronting Iran in Syria and indicated

in early January that support will continue. The message to Jerusalem from

Washington is that it has a free hand in Syria. But this free hand is an uphill

battle.



Several Gulf states, including Bahrain and

the UAE signaled that they are returning diplomats to Damascus and Syria looks

set to return to the Arab League after its suspension during the early days of

2011. This indicates that stability may return to Syria and normalization will

occur between it and countries that had opposed the Assad regime. The more

stability returns the more scrutiny Israeli strikes will come under. Iran

appears to feel that it has come out of the last half-decade of conflict in the

region not only unscathed but with greater influence than before. Foreign

Minister Javad Zarif regularly boasts of U.S. isolation. It does not appear

intimidated by the airstrikes, whether they numbered in the dozens as they did

during the first years of the Syrian Civil War, or in the hundreds and

thousands, as in the last year.



This makes Israel’s decision to be more

public about its strikes a complex gamble. The more public it is and the more

it sets a goal of Iranian withdrawal from Syria the more there will be

questions about how it will accomplish that bar. An open-ended goal could

indicate a long-term conflict in Syria, but with the S-300 likely to be

operational eventually, Russia increasing its rhetoric, and Syria discussing

retaliation a new conflict could spiral out of control. That conflict will

likely involve Hezbollah, pro-Iranian forces in Iraq, and perhaps even Gaza.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


