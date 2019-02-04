Israel's Uphill Battle with Iran in Syria

2019/02/04 | 17:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The ski slopes on
Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights open for a brief period every winter. On
January 20, an Israeli enjoying an afternoon ski was shocked to see a rocket
launched by an Iron Dome air defense battery. It was one of two that streaked across the sky
aimed at stopping an Iranian surface-to-surface missile fired from Syria at
Israel. The recent flare-up in Israeli-Iranian tensions in Syria comes amid the
planned U.S. withdrawal and the winding down of the war on ISIS. It threatens
to spark a new conflict. On January 23, Russia warned Israel again about
airstrikes in Syria. Yet Jerusalem insists, with Washington’s backing, that it
can reduce Iran’s presence in Syria as well as degrade Iran’s weapons transfers
to Hezbollah, the National Interest reported on Monday.
The rare daylight airstrikes in Syria on
January 20, the Iranian retaliation, and the second round of airstrikes that
took place overnight the next day were some of the most serious and public
clashes between Israeli and Iranian forces in Syria since the start of the
Syrian Civil War. They were also predictable. Israeli prime minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said in December 2017 that Jerusalem would not permit Tehran to “ entrench” itself in Syria
and benefit from the Syrian conflict by setting up infrastructure and bases.
Israel has been increasingly warning that Iran must “get out” of Syria quickly. In February 2018 Israel struck
Iranian targets after a drone entered Israeli airspace and in May 2018 Israel
launched widespread
airstrikes in response to a rocket salvo from Syria fired by Iran. Some of the
strikes in the past year have reached deep into Syria, on the road to Palmyra, near
Homs and in Latakia province.
It was a September Israeli airstrike in
Latakia targeting a warehouse that led to the mistaken downing of a Russian
Il-20 by Syrian air defense. This caused Russia to warn Israel, after
frequently remaining mum on this shadow conflict. Russia is the main backer of
Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime, but it does not see its role in Syria as
defending Iran’s interests. Russia sent Syria the S-300 air defense system in
the wake of the downing of the Il-20. Russia warned Israeli “ hot heads ” to be wary of
their next moves.
Israel has increasingly telegraphed its
policy and revealed the extent of the war it is waging in Syria to stop Iran.
In the fall of 2017, Israel said it had only struck one hundred targets in
Syria during the Syrian conflict. By 2018 that number had increased to two
hundred Iranian targets in a year and a half. Former Chief of Staff Gadi
Eisenkot then expanded that number to thousands of strikes and two thousand
bombs dropped in 2018 alone, claiming there were near daily strikes in an interview with the New York
Times .
As Israel divulges the extent of its
airstrikes in Syria a new picture is painted of a war that was largely fought
in the shadows over the last years. During the Syrian Civil War the conflict
between Israel and Iran, initially designed to interdict Iranian shipments of
weapons via Syria to Hezbollah, was so low-scale that it was dwarfed by the
larger conflict between the Syrian regime and the rebels, and then between the
U.S.-led international coalition and the Islamic State. For instance, in the
first two years of the coalition’s war there were 14,000 airstrikes on ISIS.
Now the Syrian Civil War has mostly ended with the Turkish-Russia agreement on
Idlib keeping a ceasefire intact. The war on ISIS is also winding down in the
Euphrates valley as the last remnants of ISIS are defeated near Hajin.
It is not a coincidence that the end of the
Syrian conflict has dovetailed with the rise in the Israel-Iran confrontation
in Syria. During the Syrian Civil War Iran initially focused on supporting the
Syrian regime, recruiting militias and advising the regime through the Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps units Tehran sent to Syria. Iran has also constructedbases, stocked
warehouses and laid down infrastructure. Last year the United States said that
Iranian-commanded forces
should leave Syria. But Iran seeks to benefit from the Syrian conflict by
increasing or at least maintaining its presence there, using Syrian air defense
for protection.
The Iranian presence in Syria is only one
part of a larger network of Iranian allies in Iraq and Syria. For instance,
Moein al-Kazemi, a commander in the mostly Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria
threatened on January 21 that conflict between Iran and Syria could spill over
to include Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Iranian Shia militias in Iraq. Qais
Khazali, leader of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, a member of the IMIS and
former U.S. detainee at Camp Cropper in Iraq, visited Lebanon in December 2017.
He peered down on Israel from the Lebanese border in a symbolic gesture to show how
pro-Iranian groups from Iraq and Lebanon see the conflict with Israel as a
regional one not confined to individual states. This arc of Iranian influence
has been termed a “ road
to the sea ” or corridor across Iraq and Syria. In June 2018, reports indicated
Israel struck Kata’ib Hezbollah, another Iraqi Shia militia that has a base in Syria.
As the conflict in Syria comes out of the
shadows Israel has been more open about its strikes. The Israeli Defense Forces
(IDF issued a press release and map on January 21 saying that the IDF
carried out air strikes as “part of the IDF’s attack targeting Iranian Quds
military sites in Syria.” Israel also said that “despite clear warnings to
avoid such fire,” the Syrians had used their air defense to defend the Iranians
and the IDF had struck the air defense batteries, including a Russian-made Pantsir
system. The strikes resulted in Syria warnings of retaliation and Russian
concerns about the “ arbitrary” strikes.
Despite all the airstrikes the overall
number of casualties among Syrians and Iranians in Syria remains low. The level
of damage to Iran’s infrastructure in Syria is also unclear. Israel has refrained
from destructive air raids that might harm dual-use infrastructure such as the
Damascus international airport. Instead, it has focused on precision strikes,
hitting radars, warehouses, and other sites. The high-level accuracy of Israeli
munitions means that in many cases images show destruction to be relatively limited. Warehouses
and military camps can be rebuilt. The number of Iranians killed has been relatively low,with a dozen IRGC
personnel reported killed in the recent strikes.
Jerusalem appears to face an uphill battle
in removing Iran from Syria or motivating Iran to reduce its forces through
pinpoint strikes. Russia, Turkey and Iran, through frequent meetings in Astana,
Sochi, Geneva and elsewhere have sought to end the Syrian conflict . This comes as the
United States says it is withdrawing, which means Washington appears to have
abandoned its role in confronting Iran in Syria. Nevertheless, National
Security Advisor John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other
administration officials have supported Israel's role in confronting Iran in Syria and indicated
in early January that support will continue. The message to Jerusalem from
Washington is that it has a free hand in Syria. But this free hand is an uphill
battle.
Several Gulf states, including Bahrain and
the UAE signaled that they are returning diplomats to Damascus and Syria looks
set to return to the Arab League after its suspension during the early days of
2011. This indicates that stability may return to Syria and normalization will
occur between it and countries that had opposed the Assad regime. The more
stability returns the more scrutiny Israeli strikes will come under. Iran
appears to feel that it has come out of the last half-decade of conflict in the
region not only unscathed but with greater influence than before. Foreign
Minister Javad Zarif regularly boasts of U.S. isolation. It does not appear
intimidated by the airstrikes, whether they numbered in the dozens as they did
during the first years of the Syrian Civil War, or in the hundreds and
thousands, as in the last year.
This makes Israel’s decision to be more
public about its strikes a complex gamble. The more public it is and the more
it sets a goal of Iranian withdrawal from Syria the more there will be
questions about how it will accomplish that bar. An open-ended goal could
indicate a long-term conflict in Syria, but with the S-300 likely to be
operational eventually, Russia increasing its rhetoric, and Syria discussing
retaliation a new conflict could spiral out of control. That conflict will
likely involve Hezbollah, pro-Iranian forces in Iraq, and perhaps even Gaza.
