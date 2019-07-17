The Cabinet meeting decisions

2019/07/17 | 06:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
The Cabinet held the regular session on Tuesday headed by PM Adel Abdul Mahdi.
The session resulted in the following:
Approving the project of the first amendment draft of General Population and Housing Census – NO 40 – 2008.
Giving exception to Ministry of Planning from the instructions of the government contracts NO 2 – 2014 and the attached regulations to buy the requirements of the General Population and Housing Census
Approving the loan by the General Company of Grain Trade, Ministry of Trade from the Trade Bank of Iraq. The amount to be as 1 trillion and 400 billion IQD to pay for the Farmers of the year 2019.
The file of IDPs also was discussed a taken few decision in this regard, one of which the cabinet approved on the project of the Yazidi female survivors law.
Meanwhile the session, a group of other decisions was also approved and made.
INA – BAGHDAD
The Cabinet held the regular session on Tuesday headed by PM Adel Abdul Mahdi.
The session resulted in the following:
Approving the project of the first amendment draft of General Population and Housing Census – NO 40 – 2008.
Giving exception to Ministry of Planning from the instructions of the government contracts NO 2 – 2014 and the attached regulations to buy the requirements of the General Population and Housing Census
Approving the loan by the General Company of Grain Trade, Ministry of Trade from the Trade Bank of Iraq. The amount to be as 1 trillion and 400 billion IQD to pay for the Farmers of the year 2019.
The file of IDPs also was discussed a taken few decision in this regard, one of which the cabinet approved on the project of the Yazidi female survivors law.
Meanwhile the session, a group of other decisions was also approved and made.