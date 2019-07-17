Home › Baghdad Post › Lindsay Lohan to judge Australian edition of 'The Masked Singer'

Lindsay Lohan to judge Australian edition of 'The Masked Singer'

2019/07/17 | 11:55



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Lindsay Lohan will soon be back in action on the small screen.The 33-year-old actress, who most recently appeared on the MTV reality series “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” will join the judges’ panel on the Australian edition of “The Masked Singer,” the show announced Sunday on social media.Lohan will serve as a panelist along with Australian radio personality Jackie O, singer Dannii Minogue and comedian Dave Hughes. The foursome will be tasked to guess the singing celebrities dressed in unique costumes.The former child star, who recently inked a deal with Casablanca Records, is gearing up for a busy few months ahead as she will also be dropping new music.Back in June, Lohan shared a few snaps from a record session, revealing she is “hard at work” on new tunes.A rep for Lohan did not immediately return our request for comment.