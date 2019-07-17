Home › Baghdad Post › KRG seeks “Genuine and Constructive” partnership with Baghdad, says PM

KRG seeks “Genuine and Constructive” partnership with Baghdad, says PM

2019/07/17 | 12:30



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has said his government seeks building “a genuine and constructive” partnership with the Iraqi federal government.In remarks on Twitter after concluding his visit to Baghdad, Barzani had said, “The KRG is fully committed to settling its outstanding issues with our federal counterparts, based on a clear understanding of both parties’ rights and duties as set out in the constitution.”During the visit, which was the first for Barzani since he took office last week, he met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.