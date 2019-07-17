Home › kurdistan 24 › PKK announces death of senior member, four fighters in Turkish airstrikes

PKK announces death of senior member, four fighters in Turkish airstrikes

2019/07/17 | 14:15



Turkey, the EU, and the US have designated the group as a "terrorist organization."



Earlier this month, the PKK also confirmed the death of senior leader Diyar Gharib Mohammed, along with two other fighters in bombardments by Turkish warplanes in the Kurdistan Region's Qandil Mountains.



The PKK has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against Turkey over Kurdish rights and self-rule since the early 1980s in a conflict that has resulted in the death of over 40,000 people on both sides.



Over the past few years, Turkey has carried out military operations against PKK fighters based within the Kurdistan Region with continued regularity. Turkish forces have crossed into the region up to 30 kilometers deep in some areas to target the group.



Such attacks have led to the evacuation of many villagers from the Kurdistan Region as Ankara’s warplanes continue to damage residential and agricultural lands, and, on occasion, kill civilian bystanders about whom there are no claims of PKK affiliation.



Aggrieved locals have long urged both sides to take their conflict elsewhere.



