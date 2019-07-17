Turkish diplomat, Kurdish civilian killed in Erbil shooting: security

2019/07/17 | 20:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
General Directorate of Erbil Security on Wednesday confirmed that a shooting
that took place at a restaurant in the city resulted in the deaths of a Turkish
consulate staff member along with a civilian, Kurdistan 24 news reported.“We
condemn in the strongest terms the shooting in a restaurant in Erbil today,
which led to the deaths of a Turkish diplomat and a civilian,” Asayish, Kurdistan’s
security agency, said in a statement. Another individual was injured.“We
assure our citizens and foreign diplomats in particular that all necessary
precautions will be taken to ensure the safety and security of the Kurdistan
Region and its peoples,” the directorate said in a statement.“The
government has launched a full investigation and contacted senior Turkish
diplomats to offer condolences and provide assistance,” it added.The
statement gave no further details.
