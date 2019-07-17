Secretary of foreign affairs phone his Turkish counterpart

2019/07/17 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim on Wednesday telephoned Turkish Foreign Minister Mouloud chawishoglu and expressed his condolences over the killing of the Turkish diplomat in the province of Erbil, expressing his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
Al-Hakim stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinates with the Iraqi authorities concerned in the probe of the incident to find out the reasons, and circumstances.
He added that this criminal act will not affect on the relations between Baghdad and Ankara, but increases the two sides insist on strengthening it more.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim on Wednesday telephoned Turkish Foreign Minister Mouloud chawishoglu and expressed his condolences over the killing of the Turkish diplomat in the province of Erbil, expressing his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
Al-Hakim stressed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinates with the Iraqi authorities concerned in the probe of the incident to find out the reasons, and circumstances.
He added that this criminal act will not affect on the relations between Baghdad and Ankara, but increases the two sides insist on strengthening it more.