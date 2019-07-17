Defense Minister discusses military cooperation with Japanese amb.

2019/07/17 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari on Wednesday discussed Iraqi-Japanese military cooperation with Tokyo's ambassador to Baghdad, Naofumi Hashimoto.According to a statement released by the ministry, Hashimoto headed a diplomatic delegation, where they met with Shammari at his office.During the meeting, they discussed enhancing military cooperation between the two countries and agreed on arranging military training for Iraq's armed forces in order to develop its capabilities, according to the statement.
