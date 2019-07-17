Adel Abdul Mahdi praises media achievement

2019/07/17 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Wednesday praised the achievement of media obtained by Iraq's presidency of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.
I congratulate all Iraqi people, the President, members of Information and Communications Commission delegation at its fiftieth session for their efforts which culminated in this achievement.
