Kuwaiti FM: Mutual border crossings with Iraq not efficient for trade

2019/07/18







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Kuwaiti Trade Minister Khalid al-Roudhan expressed on Wednesday his dissatisfaction with the current condition of border crossings between Kuwait and Iraq, saying they are not efficient to operate as a trade gateway between the two countries."We suffer from a shortage of border crossings. Moreover, the existing ones are not ready to be efficient gates between Iraq and Kuwait," Roudhan said at a joint news conference with Basra Governor As'ad al-Eidani."During our visit to Basra and the meeting with Iraq's Trade Minister Mohamed Hashim al-Ani, we discussed the difficulties and obstacles to developing the trade balance between Iraq and Kuwait, trying to find out solutions to them," he said, adding that it will positively impact the volume of trade exchange.Roudhan arrived in Basra earlier Wednesday. He was received by his Iraqi counterpart, the head of borders authority and the Basra governor.