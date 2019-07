PM mandates interior minister to deal with demonstrations

2019/07/18 | 01:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PrimeMinister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has mandated Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri todeal with the issue of demonstrations, government sources said on Wednesday."Abdal-Mahdi authorized the new Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri to deal with thedemonstrations next Friday, in a way that preserves security across thenation," sources said."Ammaral-Hakim is expected to fail in mobilizing his supporters; however, thegovernment has to secure the area surrounding the demonstration he is callingfor," the sources added.Theypointed out that "the process of transferring demonstrators from one areato another by movement requires high security coordination so as not to riskbeing exposed to a terrorist attack."