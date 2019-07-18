عربي | كوردى


PM mandates interior minister to deal with demonstrations

PM mandates interior minister to deal with demonstrations
2019/07/18 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime

Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has mandated Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri to

deal with the issue of demonstrations, government sources said on Wednesday."Abd

al-Mahdi authorized the new Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri to deal with the

demonstrations next Friday, in a way that preserves security across the

nation," sources said."Ammar

al-Hakim is expected to fail in mobilizing his supporters; however, the

government has to secure the area surrounding the demonstration he is calling

for," the sources added.They

pointed out that "the process of transferring demonstrators from one area

to another by movement requires high security coordination so as not to risk

being exposed to a terrorist attack."





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW