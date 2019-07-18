PM mandates interior minister to deal with demonstrations

2019/07/18 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime
Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi has mandated Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri to
deal with the issue of demonstrations, government sources said on Wednesday."Abd
al-Mahdi authorized the new Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri to deal with the
demonstrations next Friday, in a way that preserves security across the
nation," sources said."Ammar
al-Hakim is expected to fail in mobilizing his supporters; however, the
government has to secure the area surrounding the demonstration he is calling
for," the sources added.They
pointed out that "the process of transferring demonstrators from one area
to another by movement requires high security coordination so as not to risk
being exposed to a terrorist attack."
