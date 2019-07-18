Home › Baghdad Post › Iran's guards say it seized a foreign oil tanker in the Gulf

2019/07/18 | 14:40



Iran has seized a foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf, state television quoted Iran's Revolutionary Guards as saying on Thursday."A foreign vessel smuggling one million litres of fuel in the Lark Island of the Persian Gulf has been seized," the station said, adding that the ship was seized on Sunday.



