Arms depot explodes at Erbil outskirts

2019/07/18 | 14:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A fire has broke out causing explosions at an arms depot on the outskirt of Erbil, Kurdistan Region.The facility belongs to Zeravani military police, and it is located on Erbil-Mosul highway.Erbil firefighters have managed to control the blaze.There were reports of only two people slightly injured in the incident. However, security officials said the scale of the material damage was huge.
