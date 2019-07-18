Afghan radio station shuts down after threats by suspected Taliban

2019/07/18 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A private radio station in Afghanistan has shut down after
numerous threats from a suspected Taliban commander who objected to women
working as presenters, officials at the radio station said on Monday.The incident comes as the Taliban are discussing a peace deal
with the United States that could see them re-joining
mainstream society, and that has brought new scrutiny of their attitudes to
issues like women’s rights and the media.The private radio station,
Samaa, has been broadcasting political, religious, social and entertainment
programs in the central province of Ghazni since 2013.Its 13 employees, including
three women presenters, broadcast in Afghanistan’s two main languages - Dari
and Pashto.The radio station’s director,
Ramez Azimi, said Taliban commanders in the area had sent written warnings and
telephoned in, to tell the radio station to stop employing women.“The Taliban also came to my
house and issued a threat,” Azimi said.He said the threats had forced
him to suspend broadcasts.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah
Mujahid denied that a Taliban commander had issued the threats.“We are trying to find
details,” said Mujahid.The Taliban say many people
falsely identify themselves as Taliban, often in the course of private
disputes.Several districts of Ghazni are
under Taliban control.The militants hold sway over
about half of Afghanistan and they have been intensifying their attacks despite
efforts towards a peace agreement to end the 18-year war.The Taliban ruled most of
Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001.Under their hardline
interpretation of Islamic law, women were banned women from working or going to
school.But the Taliban have recently
been projecting themselves as a more moderate force.In a recent statement they said
Islam gave women rights in areas including business and ownership, inheritance,
education, work, choosing a husband, security and well-being.But they denounced “so-called
women’s rights activists” who encouraged women to defy Afghan customs.The Taliban have staged
numerous deadly attacks against the media and Afghanistan is one of the world’s
most dangerous countries for journalists.The Taliban say they only
target media that is biased against them.
