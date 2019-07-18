Home › Baghdad Post › Afghan radio station shuts down after threats by suspected Taliban

Afghan radio station shuts down after threats by suspected Taliban

2019/07/18 | 16:25



A private radio station in Afghanistan has shut down after



numerous threats from a suspected Taliban commander who objected to women



working as presenters, officials at the radio station said on Monday.The incident comes as the Taliban are discussing a peace deal



with the United States that could see them re-joining



mainstream society, and that has brought new scrutiny of their attitudes to



issues like women’s rights and the media.The private radio station,



Samaa, has been broadcasting political, religious, social and entertainment



programs in the central province of Ghazni since 2013.Its 13 employees, including



three women presenters, broadcast in Afghanistan’s two main languages - Dari



and Pashto.The radio station’s director,



Ramez Azimi, said Taliban commanders in the area had sent written warnings and



telephoned in, to tell the radio station to stop employing women.“The Taliban also came to my



house and issued a threat,” Azimi said.He said the threats had forced



him to suspend broadcasts.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah



Mujahid denied that a Taliban commander had issued the threats.“We are trying to find



details,” said Mujahid.The Taliban say many people



falsely identify themselves as Taliban, often in the course of private



disputes.Several districts of Ghazni are



under Taliban control.The militants hold sway over



about half of Afghanistan and they have been intensifying their attacks despite



efforts towards a peace agreement to end the 18-year war.The Taliban ruled most of



Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001.Under their hardline



interpretation of Islamic law, women were banned women from working or going to



school.But the Taliban have recently



been projecting themselves as a more moderate force.In a recent statement they said



Islam gave women rights in areas including business and ownership, inheritance,



education, work, choosing a husband, security and well-being.But they denounced “so-called



women’s rights activists” who encouraged women to defy Afghan customs.The Taliban have staged



numerous deadly attacks against the media and Afghanistan is one of the world’s



most dangerous countries for journalists.The Taliban say they only



target media that is biased against them.











