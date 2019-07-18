عربي | كوردى


Afghan radio station shuts down after threats by suspected Taliban

2019/07/18 | 16:25
A private radio station in Afghanistan has shut down after

numerous threats from a suspected Taliban commander who objected to women

working as presenters, officials at the radio station said on Monday.The incident comes as the Taliban are discussing a peace deal

with the United States that could see them re-joining

mainstream society, and that has brought new scrutiny of their attitudes to

issues like women’s rights and the media.The private radio station,

Samaa, has been broadcasting political, religious, social and entertainment

programs in the central province of Ghazni since 2013.Its 13 employees, including

three women presenters, broadcast in Afghanistan’s two main languages - Dari

and Pashto.The radio station’s director,

Ramez Azimi, said Taliban commanders in the area had sent written warnings and

telephoned in, to tell the radio station to stop employing women.“The Taliban also came to my

house and issued a threat,” Azimi said.He said the threats had forced

him to suspend broadcasts.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah

Mujahid denied that a Taliban commander had issued the threats.“We are trying to find

details,” said Mujahid.The Taliban say many people

falsely identify themselves as Taliban, often in the course of private

disputes.Several districts of Ghazni are

under Taliban control.The militants hold sway over

about half of Afghanistan and they have been intensifying their attacks despite

efforts towards a peace agreement to end the 18-year war.The Taliban ruled most of

Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001.Under their hardline

interpretation of Islamic law, women were banned women from working or going to

school.But the Taliban have recently

been projecting themselves as a more moderate force.In a recent statement they said

Islam gave women rights in areas including business and ownership, inheritance,

education, work, choosing a husband, security and well-being.But they denounced “so-called

women’s rights activists” who encouraged women to defy Afghan customs.The Taliban have staged

numerous deadly attacks against the media and Afghanistan is one of the world’s

most dangerous countries for journalists.The Taliban say they only

target media that is biased against them.





