Netflix shares slide on disappointing Q2 subscriber growth

2019/07/18 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Netflix shares plunged more than 10 percent in after-hours trade
Wednesday after its quarterly update showed weaker-than-expected subscriber
growth for the streaming television sector leader.Netflix said it added 2.7
million new subscribers worldwide in the April-June period, well below
expectations, as the sector prepared for offerings from rival groups including
Walt Disney, Apple, and others.Shares in Netflix skidded 11
percent in after-market trade after the results, which showed revenues and
profits largely in line with analyst forecasts.
