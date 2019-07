Netflix shares slide on disappointing Q2 subscriber growth

2019/07/18 | 16:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Netflix shares plunged more than 10 percent in after-hours tradeWednesday after its quarterly update showed weaker-than-expected subscribergrowth for the streaming television sector leader.Netflix said it added 2.7million new subscribers worldwide in the April-June period, well belowexpectations, as the sector prepared for offerings from rival groups includingWalt Disney, Apple, and others.Shares in Netflix skidded 11percent in after-market trade after the results, which showed revenues andprofits largely in line with analyst forecasts.