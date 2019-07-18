عربي | كوردى


Netflix shares slide on disappointing Q2 subscriber growth

Netflix shares slide on disappointing Q2 subscriber growth
2019/07/18 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Netflix shares plunged more than 10 percent in after-hours trade

Wednesday after its quarterly update showed weaker-than-expected subscriber

growth for the streaming television sector leader.Netflix said it added 2.7

million new subscribers worldwide in the April-June period, well below

expectations, as the sector prepared for offerings from rival groups including

Walt Disney, Apple, and others.Shares in Netflix skidded 11

percent in after-market trade after the results, which showed revenues and

profits largely in line with analyst forecasts.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW