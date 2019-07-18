Home › Baghdad Post › Charges dropped in US sex assault case against Kevin Spacey

Charges dropped in US sex assault case against Kevin Spacey

2019/07/18 | 17:00



Prosecutors dropped sexual assault proceedings against Kevin



Spacey on Wednesday after the case against the Hollywood star collapsed over his



alleged victim’s refusal to testify.William Little had accused the



59-year-old actor of groping him in a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in



July 2016.But Massachusetts prosecutors



filed a formal notice of abandonment of indecent assault and battery charges



due to “the unavailability of the complaining witness,” who had declined to



give evidence due to fear of self-incrimination.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prosecutors dropped sexual assault proceedings against KevinSpacey on Wednesday after the case against the Hollywood star collapsed over hisalleged victim’s refusal to testify.William Little had accused the59-year-old actor of groping him in a bar on the resort island of Nantucket inJuly 2016.But Massachusetts prosecutorsfiled a formal notice of abandonment of indecent assault and battery chargesdue to “the unavailability of the complaining witness,” who had declined togive evidence due to fear of self-incrimination.