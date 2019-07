Charges dropped in US sex assault case against Kevin Spacey

2019/07/18 | 17:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prosecutors dropped sexual assault proceedings against KevinSpacey on Wednesday after the case against the Hollywood star collapsed over hisalleged victim’s refusal to testify.William Little had accused the59-year-old actor of groping him in a bar on the resort island of Nantucket inJuly 2016.But Massachusetts prosecutorsfiled a formal notice of abandonment of indecent assault and battery chargesdue to “the unavailability of the complaining witness,” who had declined togive evidence due to fear of self-incrimination.