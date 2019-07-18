عربي | كوردى


Charges dropped in US sex assault case against Kevin Spacey

2019/07/18 | 17:00
Prosecutors dropped sexual assault proceedings against Kevin

Spacey on Wednesday after the case against the Hollywood star collapsed over his

alleged victim’s refusal to testify.William Little had accused the

59-year-old actor of groping him in a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in

July 2016.But Massachusetts prosecutors

filed a formal notice of abandonment of indecent assault and battery charges

due to “the unavailability of the complaining witness,” who had declined to

give evidence due to fear of self-incrimination.





