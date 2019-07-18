Putin, Macron discuss Iran nuclear deal - Kremlin

2019/07/18 | 17:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President
Emmanuel Macron discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as the conflict in
eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.France is trying to ease tensions after the
United States pulled out of the nuclear agreement last year. Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany remain parties to the deal.“Both sides underlined that the (nuclear deal)
is the most important factor for ensuring security in the Middle East and
maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the Kremlin said in a
statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President
Emmanuel Macron discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as the conflict in
eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.France is trying to ease tensions after the
United States pulled out of the nuclear agreement last year. Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany remain parties to the deal.“Both sides underlined that the (nuclear deal)
is the most important factor for ensuring security in the Middle East and
maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the Kremlin said in a
statement.