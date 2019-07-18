عربي | كوردى


Putin, Macron discuss Iran nuclear deal - Kremlin

2019/07/18 | 17:35
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President

Emmanuel Macron discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as the conflict in

eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.France is trying to ease tensions after the

United States pulled out of the nuclear agreement last year. Russia, China,

France, Britain and Germany remain parties to the deal.“Both sides underlined that the (nuclear deal)

is the most important factor for ensuring security in the Middle East and

maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the Kremlin said in a

statement.



