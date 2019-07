Putin, Macron discuss Iran nuclear deal - Kremlin

2019/07/18 | 17:35

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Russian President Vladimir Putin and French PresidentEmmanuel Macron discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as the conflict ineastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.France is trying to ease tensions after theUnited States pulled out of the nuclear agreement last year. Russia, China,France, Britain and Germany remain parties to the deal.“Both sides underlined that the (nuclear deal)is the most important factor for ensuring security in the Middle East andmaintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the Kremlin said in astatement.