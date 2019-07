US-Argentina cooperate to fight Iran, Hezbollah terrorism

2019/07/18 | 18:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The United State hasexpressed support for Argentina’s efforts to bring the culprits of the deadlyterrorist attack on the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994 thatkilled 85 people.The Argentinian prosecutor’s office believes that the Iranian regime backedLebanese Hezbollah was responsible for that bombing and that the executionorder had come from the highest authorities in Iran.AmbassadorNathan Sales, the U.S. Coordinator for Counterterrorism, delivered keynoteremarks on the significance of the attack and continuing concerns regardingterrorist financing in the Western Hemisphere. He said the administration ofthe U.S. President Donald Trump is working with Argentinian authorities, alongwith officials from other Latin American governments, to bring both the Iranianregime’s officials and the Lebanese Hezbollah to justice.n1982, exploiting a political power vacuum in Lebanon, the Iranian regime sentin a thousand-man strong group of Revolutionary Guard agents into the countryto train and equip a Shiite group that sided with Khomeini to create theterrorist Lebanon Hezbollah. The aim of the Iranian regime was to create amilitary and political presence in the heart of the Middle East for itself.Hezbollah, Iran’s most important tool forspreading terrorism in the Middle EastOver the past 35years, Hezbollah acted as the Iranian regime’s most important tool forspreading fundamentalism in the Middle East. Following are some of its mostimportant roles in this regard include participating in the Syrian war on behalf of the Iranian regime, deliveringarms and missiles to and training Yemen’s Houthi militias, training Iraqimilitias with ties to the Iranian regime, participating in terrorist attacks ona global level, like the bombing of AMIA, a Jewish center in Argentina’s BuenosAires, Hezbollah behind themurder of Rafiq Hariri, Lebanon’s former PM.After the 2005terrorist attack in Lebanon that left its former Prime Minister Rafiq Haririand 21 others dead, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) was created to carryout the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.On March 1, 2009, theTribunal officially opened. The four accused individuals are trialed inabsentia. Their names are Mustafa Badreddine, Salim al-Ayyash, Assad Sabra andHassan Oneissi. The Tribunal is unique among international criminal tribunalsin that it can hold trials in absentia, and it is the first to deal withterrorism as a distinct crime.International and regional stances towardsHezbollahThe US firstdesignated Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 1997. Canada, theArab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council followed suit with similardesignations.The Gulf CooperationCouncil has blacklisted Hezbollah, its military wing, its leaders and itsdescendants and linked groups.The European Union hasblacklisted the military wing of Hezbollah. According to Reuters and AFP,Hezbollah’s terrorist activities on European soil has led the Union toblacklist it.Diplomatic sources inBrussels indicate that Hezbollah’s activities to send militants to Syria tohelp Bashar al Assad has helped change the balance in favor of blacklisting thegroup in EU.The CombatingTerrorism Center (CTC), a US military think tank in West Point, published areport last August, calling on the European Union to include Hezbollah in itsentirety in its list of terrorist organizations.CTC’s report lists anever-growing catalog of the Iranian regime’s terrorist attacks and activitiesin the region and on a global scale. Referring to the regime’s latest attemptto bomb an opposition political rally in Paris, CTC’s report calls on theEuropean Union to include Hezbollah in its entirety in the Union’s list ofterrorist organizations.“The internationalresponse to Iran’s international terrorist activity should not be limited tolaw enforcement action alone. A regulatory action would also be helpful, and itis worth noting there have been calls for the European Union to designate notjust Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist group but to include theorganization in its entirety, as well as expanded financial and diplomaticsanctions,” the report writes.Referring to theIranian terrorist diplomat that was recently detained in Europe the reportconcludes that, “in the wake of the Assadi affair, the State Departmentreleased timelines and maps depicting select incidents of Iranian-sponsoredoperational activities in Europe from 1979 to 2018, including both incidentsinvolving Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah, as well as those carried out by Iranianagents themselves. Developing an appreciation for the extent of Iranianoperations in Europe over the years is important, and not just as some kind ofacademic exercise.” Hezbollah’s financial sourcesIn addition to Iranianarms and money, Hezbollah makes money by trafficking illegal drugs to Europeand South America.In a TV interview withIranian backed television, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader openly admittedthat Iran provides us with money, arms, missiles, food, and clothing.