US-Argentina cooperate to fight Iran, Hezbollah terrorism

2019/07/18 | 18:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United State has
expressed support for Argentina’s efforts to bring the culprits of the deadly
terrorist attack on the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1994 that
killed 85 people.The Argentinian prosecutor’s office believes that the Iranian regime backed
Lebanese Hezbollah was responsible for that bombing and that the execution
order had come from the highest authorities in Iran.Ambassador
Nathan Sales, the U.S. Coordinator for Counterterrorism, delivered keynote
remarks on the significance of the attack and continuing concerns regarding
terrorist financing in the Western Hemisphere. He said the administration of
the U.S. President Donald Trump is working with Argentinian authorities, along
with officials from other Latin American governments, to bring both the Iranian
regime’s officials and the Lebanese Hezbollah to justice.n
1982, exploiting a political power vacuum in Lebanon, the Iranian regime sent
in a thousand-man strong group of Revolutionary Guard agents into the country
to train and equip a Shiite group that sided with Khomeini to create the
terrorist Lebanon Hezbollah. The aim of the Iranian regime was to create a
military and political presence in the heart of the Middle East for itself.Hezbollah, Iran’s most important tool for
spreading terrorism in the Middle EastOver the past 35
years, Hezbollah acted as the Iranian regime’s most important tool for
spreading fundamentalism in the Middle East. Following are some of its most
important roles in this regard include participating in the Syrian war on behalf of the Iranian regime, delivering
arms and missiles to and training Yemen’s Houthi militias, training Iraqi
militias with ties to the Iranian regime, participating in terrorist attacks on
a global level, like the bombing of AMIA, a Jewish center in Argentina’s Buenos
Aires, Hezbollah behind the
murder of Rafiq Hariri, Lebanon’s former PM.After the 2005
terrorist attack in Lebanon that left its former Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri
and 21 others dead, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) was created to carry
out the investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.On March 1, 2009, the
Tribunal officially opened. The four accused individuals are trialed in
absentia. Their names are Mustafa Badreddine, Salim al-Ayyash, Assad Sabra and
Hassan Oneissi. The Tribunal is unique among international criminal tribunals
in that it can hold trials in absentia, and it is the first to deal with
terrorism as a distinct crime.International and regional stances towards
HezbollahThe US first
designated Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 1997. Canada, the
Arab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council followed suit with similar
designations.The Gulf Cooperation
Council has blacklisted Hezbollah, its military wing, its leaders and its
descendants and linked groups.The European Union has
blacklisted the military wing of Hezbollah. According to Reuters and AFP,
Hezbollah’s terrorist activities on European soil has led the Union to
blacklist it.Diplomatic sources in
Brussels indicate that Hezbollah’s activities to send militants to Syria to
help Bashar al Assad has helped change the balance in favor of blacklisting the
group in EU.The Combating
Terrorism Center (CTC), a US military think tank in West Point, published a
report last August, calling on the European Union to include Hezbollah in its
entirety in its list of terrorist organizations.CTC’s report lists an
ever-growing catalog of the Iranian regime’s terrorist attacks and activities
in the region and on a global scale. Referring to the regime’s latest attempt
to bomb an opposition political rally in Paris, CTC’s report calls on the
European Union to include Hezbollah in its entirety in the Union’s list of
terrorist organizations.“The international
response to Iran’s international terrorist activity should not be limited to
law enforcement action alone. A regulatory action would also be helpful, and it
is worth noting there have been calls for the European Union to designate not
just Hezbollah’s military wing as a terrorist group but to include the
organization in its entirety, as well as expanded financial and diplomatic
sanctions,” the report writes.Referring to the
Iranian terrorist diplomat that was recently detained in Europe the report
concludes that, “in the wake of the Assadi affair, the State Department
released timelines and maps depicting select incidents of Iranian-sponsored
operational activities in Europe from 1979 to 2018, including both incidents
involving Iran’s proxy, Hezbollah, as well as those carried out by Iranian
agents themselves. Developing an appreciation for the extent of Iranian
operations in Europe over the years is important, and not just as some kind of
academic exercise.” Hezbollah’s financial sourcesIn addition to Iranian
arms and money, Hezbollah makes money by trafficking illegal drugs to Europe
and South America.In a TV interview with
Iranian backed television, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader openly admitted
that Iran provides us with money, arms, missiles, food, and clothing.
