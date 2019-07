British defense minister urges Iran to de-escalate Gulf tensions

2019/07/18 | 18:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Britain urged Iran on Wednesday to ease tensions in theGulf, while pledging to defend its shipping interests in the region.Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, asked abouta decision to send a third warship to the Gulf, said Britain had always beenconcerned about defending its interests in the Gulf and elsewhere.“But it is vital that we send a very clearmessage to Iran that we want them to step back from this situation, that wewant them to de-escalate, but we have always and we will continue to protectshipping and the free flow of goods in that area.”Mordaunt was speaking at a defense conferenceabout the latest naval deployment, which comes amid growing tensions with Iranafter Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlierthis month.