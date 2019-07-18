عربي | كوردى


British defense minister urges Iran to de-escalate Gulf tensions

2019/07/18 | 18:45
Britain urged Iran on Wednesday to ease tensions in the

Gulf, while pledging to defend its shipping interests in the region.Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt, asked about

a decision to send a third warship to the Gulf, said Britain had always been

concerned about defending its interests in the Gulf and elsewhere.“But it is vital that we send a very clear

message to Iran that we want them to step back from this situation, that we

want them to de-escalate, but we have always and we will continue to protect

shipping and the free flow of goods in that area.”Mordaunt was speaking at a defense conference

about the latest naval deployment, which comes amid growing tensions with Iran

after Royal Marines seized an Iranian tanker off the coast of Gibraltar earlier

this month.



