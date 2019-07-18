عربي | كوردى


It’s Not Too Late for Trump to Ignore Bolton and Get Iran Right

2019/07/18 | 19:20
Doug Bandow







Iran’s foreign minister,

Mohammad Javad Zarif, has said that his nation will negotiate with America—if

the Trump administration will lift sanctions, the hallmark of its “maximum

pressure” campaign. To do so would be an admission of defeat, certainly. But so

far, President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran has been a spectacular

failure, marked by highly erroneous premises, hysterically high expectations,

and dramatically counterproductive consequences.The

president apparently believed that threatening war and the “obliteration” of

Iran would win concessions when he called for talks. National Security Adviser

John Bolton said the president “held the door open to real negotiations.”

Indeed, he added, “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that door.” At

times, the president appeared to be begging the Iranians to call.However,

though claiming that he wanted negotiations, Trump also made them nearly

impossible and risked starting a potentially disastrous war. Currently, a

single mistake or misjudgment by an aggressive American or Iranian sailor or

airman could inadvertently trigger a conflict. In order to bring back

diplomacy, Washington needs to overhaul its policies.The

president’s lengthy campaign against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

triggered the present confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Although Trump

likely never understood what the agreement entailed, he denounced it in

apocalyptic terms. After he voided the deal, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

issued 12 demands focused on non-nuclear issues that essentially would have

turned Iran into a puppet state.Unsurprisingly,

the Islamic Republic refused to cave or even talk, since the latter seemed

tantamount to the former. So the administration declared economic war on Iran

and anyone else, including allies, who had any commercial relationship with any

Iranians.As

Tehran refused to bend—just as North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela

rejected Trumpian diktats—the U.S. steadily expanded sanctions, normally

considered an act of war. Indeed, Hesamoddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian

President Hassan Rouhani, said that “we consider war and sanctions as two sides

of the same coin.” Thus did Iran begin preparing for a conflict.The

Iranian economy is contracting, but so far the revolutionary regime has

retained sufficient public support and maintained significant ability to

suppress dissent. Indeed, Washington’s attempt to wreck the economy has

appeared to push nationalists toward the Islamists in their resentment of U.S.

policy. A 2018 poll undertaken by the University of Maryland found growing

popular support for restarting nuclear activities after the administration

abandoned the JCPOA. Because he was causing much of their distress, the public

dismissed President Trump’s whispered sweet nothings about loving the Iranian

people.Unsurprisingly

the regime responded with belligerence. By killing the JCPOA, Washington

actually empowered the Islamic Republic’s most radical forces, who had also

originally opposed the accord. It was almost as if the administration—whose

national security adviser had publicly advocated bombing Iran—was seeking

a casus belli.As American military threats

rose, Tehran made military preparations intended to deter an intervention—but

these were perceived as aggressive in Washington. In turn, the U.S. increased

its military deployments and threats. The prospect of confrontation grew:

tankers were attacked, for which the U.S. blamed Tehran. However, everyone from

Saudi Arabia to Israel to the Islamic State had an incentive to stage a false

flag attack in hopes of triggering war. The Iranians took responsibility for

downing an American drone, though even administration officials privately

admitted some doubt as to whether the device was really in international waters

when hit.The

Trump administration faced almost universal skepticism at home and abroad over

its claims of Iranian culpability for the tanker attacks. An obviously

frustrated Pompeo suggested that doubting his assertions was unpatriotic. Yet

Americans remembered being lied into war, including during the 2003 build-up to

the Iraq invasion. Then there was the 1988 shoot-down of the Iranian jetliner,

after which Washington made a series of false statements to cover up its

mistake.Although

the president decided not to retaliate for the downed drone, he upped his

threats as well as his pleas for negotiation. He evidently lacked a workable

strategy, having expected a quick capitulation. Iranian President Hassan

Rouhani spoke more than a little truth when he argued that the administration

had “become desperate and confused.”Now

Tehran has breached the JCPOA’s nuclear limits. Ironically, administration

policy could become the trigger for creating a nuclear-capable Iran. In

response, all Washington can think of is more of the same. Bolton threatened:

“They’ll either get the point or…we will simply enhance the maximum-pressure

campaign further.” He confidently asserted that “the combination of sanctions

and other pressure” would “bring Iran to the table.” Alas, he and the president

he serves are demonstrating the classic symptom of insanity: doing more of the

same while expecting a different result.Why

would the Iranians rescue a failed U.S. policy and negotiate from a position of

weakness with someone who doesn’t believe in keeping agreements? Nor is it

clear what Trump wants. Pompeo said that “we’re prepared to negotiate with no

preconditions,” but that obviously was not true. Otherwise, Washington and

Tehran would not be on the brink of war.The

president has repeatedly stated that all he wants is to prevent Iran from

developing nuclear weapons—which, of course, is what the JCPOA was intended to

do. It has the most detailed inspection regime ever agreed to. Had the

president wanted to tighten nuclear restrictions, he could have engaged the

Europeans and proposed talks, sweetened by the prospect of additional sanctions

relief.In

fact, other demands lurk in the background, unprecedented attempts to limit

another nation’s sovereignty and direct its foreign policy. Amid his talk of

nuclear weapons, the president included a reference to “no further sponsoring

terrorism.” On another occasion, he mentioned Tehran halting “fueling of

foreign conflict” and “belligerent acts directed against the United States and

its allies.” Bolton declared that the president sought “real negotiations to

completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, its pursuit

of ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international terrorism

and its other malign behavior worldwide.” Which covers just about everything.Even

worse from Tehran’s viewpoint, Bolton and Pompeo have unashamedly advocated

regime change. When Pompeo was asked whether he really believed that sanctions

would force Tehran to comply with his demands, he answered: “what can change is

[that] the people can change the government.” Bolton has advocated bombing Iran

and been paid to speak by the Mojahedin-e Khalq, or MEK, a cultish former

Marxist terrorist group whose past attacks have killed Americans and that now

purports to be an alternative regime.Of

course, the U.S. understandably would prefer that the Islamic Republic does

what Washington says. Bolton complained that “after the deal, but before recent

events, Iran has been on a campaign of aggression.” Yet none of its malign

activities much threaten America, and Washington has backed the far more brutal

regimes in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. No wonder the authorities in

Tehran believe they have a vital interest in preventing Saudi/Emirati/Sunni

domination of the Gulf, which is probably more important to them than

curtailing U.S. influence in the region.The

president is likely sincere in his desire to talk. But from an Iranian

perspective, his offer looks fraudulent.Said

Brian Hook, the administration’s special ambassador for Iran, “Our diplomacy

does not give Iran the right to respond with military force; Iran needs to meet

our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force.” Yet Washington is

attempting to destroy the Iranian economy and state. That is not diplomacy.The

president should offer genuine negotiations, taking his cue from Zarif, who

indicated that with the lifting of sanctions, “the room for negotiation is wide

open.” The U.S. will have to take the initiative. After all, noted Zarif, by

violating the existing accord, “It is the United States that left the

bargaining table. And they’re always welcome to return.”The

administration should announce that it is reviving the JCPOA and suspending

sanctions, concurrent with planning for the wide-ranging talks suggested by

Zarif. Moreover, Washington should indicate that there truly are no

preconditions, Pompeo’s and Bolton’s rhetoric notwithstanding. And of course,

since the U.S. is requesting tighter nuclear restrictions and changes in Iran’s

regional activities, America should be prepared to make corresponding

concessions, including further sanctions relief, reduced military confrontation

with Iranian allies/proxies, and limits on support for Iran’s Sunni

antagonists, including weapons sales. The objective is not to fulfill some

fantasy of a docile Tehran, but to establish a reasonable regional power

balance free of American attempts at micromanagement.Washington

has gotten Iran wrong for nearly seven decades. President Trump has an

opportunity to get it right, but that will require an entirely new approach.

The administration needs to eschew military intervention, accept the necessity

of compromise, and exhibit a genuine commitment to diplomacy. The president

surprised almost everyone on North Korea. Could he still do the same with Iran?
