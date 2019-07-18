It’s Not Too Late for Trump to Ignore Bolton and Get Iran Right

2019/07/18 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Doug Bandow
Iran’s foreign minister,
Mohammad Javad Zarif, has said that his nation will negotiate with America—if
the Trump administration will lift sanctions, the hallmark of its “maximum
pressure” campaign. To do so would be an admission of defeat, certainly. But so
far, President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran has been a spectacular
failure, marked by highly erroneous premises, hysterically high expectations,
and dramatically counterproductive consequences.The
president apparently believed that threatening war and the “obliteration” of
Iran would win concessions when he called for talks. National Security Adviser
John Bolton said the president “held the door open to real negotiations.”
Indeed, he added, “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that door.” At
times, the president appeared to be begging the Iranians to call.However,
though claiming that he wanted negotiations, Trump also made them nearly
impossible and risked starting a potentially disastrous war. Currently, a
single mistake or misjudgment by an aggressive American or Iranian sailor or
airman could inadvertently trigger a conflict. In order to bring back
diplomacy, Washington needs to overhaul its policies.The
president’s lengthy campaign against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
triggered the present confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Although Trump
likely never understood what the agreement entailed, he denounced it in
apocalyptic terms. After he voided the deal, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
issued 12 demands focused on non-nuclear issues that essentially would have
turned Iran into a puppet state.Unsurprisingly,
the Islamic Republic refused to cave or even talk, since the latter seemed
tantamount to the former. So the administration declared economic war on Iran
and anyone else, including allies, who had any commercial relationship with any
Iranians.As
Tehran refused to bend—just as North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela
rejected Trumpian diktats—the U.S. steadily expanded sanctions, normally
considered an act of war. Indeed, Hesamoddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani, said that “we consider war and sanctions as two sides
of the same coin.” Thus did Iran begin preparing for a conflict.The
Iranian economy is contracting, but so far the revolutionary regime has
retained sufficient public support and maintained significant ability to
suppress dissent. Indeed, Washington’s attempt to wreck the economy has
appeared to push nationalists toward the Islamists in their resentment of U.S.
policy. A 2018 poll undertaken by the University of Maryland found growing
popular support for restarting nuclear activities after the administration
abandoned the JCPOA. Because he was causing much of their distress, the public
dismissed President Trump’s whispered sweet nothings about loving the Iranian
people.Unsurprisingly
the regime responded with belligerence. By killing the JCPOA, Washington
actually empowered the Islamic Republic’s most radical forces, who had also
originally opposed the accord. It was almost as if the administration—whose
national security adviser had publicly advocated bombing Iran—was seeking
a casus belli.As American military threats
rose, Tehran made military preparations intended to deter an intervention—but
these were perceived as aggressive in Washington. In turn, the U.S. increased
its military deployments and threats. The prospect of confrontation grew:
tankers were attacked, for which the U.S. blamed Tehran. However, everyone from
Saudi Arabia to Israel to the Islamic State had an incentive to stage a false
flag attack in hopes of triggering war. The Iranians took responsibility for
downing an American drone, though even administration officials privately
admitted some doubt as to whether the device was really in international waters
when hit.The
Trump administration faced almost universal skepticism at home and abroad over
its claims of Iranian culpability for the tanker attacks. An obviously
frustrated Pompeo suggested that doubting his assertions was unpatriotic. Yet
Americans remembered being lied into war, including during the 2003 build-up to
the Iraq invasion. Then there was the 1988 shoot-down of the Iranian jetliner,
after which Washington made a series of false statements to cover up its
mistake.Although
the president decided not to retaliate for the downed drone, he upped his
threats as well as his pleas for negotiation. He evidently lacked a workable
strategy, having expected a quick capitulation. Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani spoke more than a little truth when he argued that the administration
had “become desperate and confused.”Now
Tehran has breached the JCPOA’s nuclear limits. Ironically, administration
policy could become the trigger for creating a nuclear-capable Iran. In
response, all Washington can think of is more of the same. Bolton threatened:
“They’ll either get the point or…we will simply enhance the maximum-pressure
campaign further.” He confidently asserted that “the combination of sanctions
and other pressure” would “bring Iran to the table.” Alas, he and the president
he serves are demonstrating the classic symptom of insanity: doing more of the
same while expecting a different result.Why
would the Iranians rescue a failed U.S. policy and negotiate from a position of
weakness with someone who doesn’t believe in keeping agreements? Nor is it
clear what Trump wants. Pompeo said that “we’re prepared to negotiate with no
preconditions,” but that obviously was not true. Otherwise, Washington and
Tehran would not be on the brink of war.The
president has repeatedly stated that all he wants is to prevent Iran from
developing nuclear weapons—which, of course, is what the JCPOA was intended to
do. It has the most detailed inspection regime ever agreed to. Had the
president wanted to tighten nuclear restrictions, he could have engaged the
Europeans and proposed talks, sweetened by the prospect of additional sanctions
relief.In
fact, other demands lurk in the background, unprecedented attempts to limit
another nation’s sovereignty and direct its foreign policy. Amid his talk of
nuclear weapons, the president included a reference to “no further sponsoring
terrorism.” On another occasion, he mentioned Tehran halting “fueling of
foreign conflict” and “belligerent acts directed against the United States and
its allies.” Bolton declared that the president sought “real negotiations to
completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, its pursuit
of ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international terrorism
and its other malign behavior worldwide.” Which covers just about everything.Even
worse from Tehran’s viewpoint, Bolton and Pompeo have unashamedly advocated
regime change. When Pompeo was asked whether he really believed that sanctions
would force Tehran to comply with his demands, he answered: “what can change is
[that] the people can change the government.” Bolton has advocated bombing Iran
and been paid to speak by the Mojahedin-e Khalq, or MEK, a cultish former
Marxist terrorist group whose past attacks have killed Americans and that now
purports to be an alternative regime.Of
course, the U.S. understandably would prefer that the Islamic Republic does
what Washington says. Bolton complained that “after the deal, but before recent
events, Iran has been on a campaign of aggression.” Yet none of its malign
activities much threaten America, and Washington has backed the far more brutal
regimes in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. No wonder the authorities in
Tehran believe they have a vital interest in preventing Saudi/Emirati/Sunni
domination of the Gulf, which is probably more important to them than
curtailing U.S. influence in the region.The
president is likely sincere in his desire to talk. But from an Iranian
perspective, his offer looks fraudulent.Said
Brian Hook, the administration’s special ambassador for Iran, “Our diplomacy
does not give Iran the right to respond with military force; Iran needs to meet
our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force.” Yet Washington is
attempting to destroy the Iranian economy and state. That is not diplomacy.The
president should offer genuine negotiations, taking his cue from Zarif, who
indicated that with the lifting of sanctions, “the room for negotiation is wide
open.” The U.S. will have to take the initiative. After all, noted Zarif, by
violating the existing accord, “It is the United States that left the
bargaining table. And they’re always welcome to return.”The
administration should announce that it is reviving the JCPOA and suspending
sanctions, concurrent with planning for the wide-ranging talks suggested by
Zarif. Moreover, Washington should indicate that there truly are no
preconditions, Pompeo’s and Bolton’s rhetoric notwithstanding. And of course,
since the U.S. is requesting tighter nuclear restrictions and changes in Iran’s
regional activities, America should be prepared to make corresponding
concessions, including further sanctions relief, reduced military confrontation
with Iranian allies/proxies, and limits on support for Iran’s Sunni
antagonists, including weapons sales. The objective is not to fulfill some
fantasy of a docile Tehran, but to establish a reasonable regional power
balance free of American attempts at micromanagement.Washington
has gotten Iran wrong for nearly seven decades. President Trump has an
opportunity to get it right, but that will require an entirely new approach.
The administration needs to eschew military intervention, accept the necessity
of compromise, and exhibit a genuine commitment to diplomacy. The president
surprised almost everyone on North Korea. Could he still do the same with Iran?
Doug Bandow
Iran’s foreign minister,
Mohammad Javad Zarif, has said that his nation will negotiate with America—if
the Trump administration will lift sanctions, the hallmark of its “maximum
pressure” campaign. To do so would be an admission of defeat, certainly. But so
far, President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran has been a spectacular
failure, marked by highly erroneous premises, hysterically high expectations,
and dramatically counterproductive consequences.The
president apparently believed that threatening war and the “obliteration” of
Iran would win concessions when he called for talks. National Security Adviser
John Bolton said the president “held the door open to real negotiations.”
Indeed, he added, “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that door.” At
times, the president appeared to be begging the Iranians to call.However,
though claiming that he wanted negotiations, Trump also made them nearly
impossible and risked starting a potentially disastrous war. Currently, a
single mistake or misjudgment by an aggressive American or Iranian sailor or
airman could inadvertently trigger a conflict. In order to bring back
diplomacy, Washington needs to overhaul its policies.The
president’s lengthy campaign against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
triggered the present confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Although Trump
likely never understood what the agreement entailed, he denounced it in
apocalyptic terms. After he voided the deal, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
issued 12 demands focused on non-nuclear issues that essentially would have
turned Iran into a puppet state.Unsurprisingly,
the Islamic Republic refused to cave or even talk, since the latter seemed
tantamount to the former. So the administration declared economic war on Iran
and anyone else, including allies, who had any commercial relationship with any
Iranians.As
Tehran refused to bend—just as North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela
rejected Trumpian diktats—the U.S. steadily expanded sanctions, normally
considered an act of war. Indeed, Hesamoddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian
President Hassan Rouhani, said that “we consider war and sanctions as two sides
of the same coin.” Thus did Iran begin preparing for a conflict.The
Iranian economy is contracting, but so far the revolutionary regime has
retained sufficient public support and maintained significant ability to
suppress dissent. Indeed, Washington’s attempt to wreck the economy has
appeared to push nationalists toward the Islamists in their resentment of U.S.
policy. A 2018 poll undertaken by the University of Maryland found growing
popular support for restarting nuclear activities after the administration
abandoned the JCPOA. Because he was causing much of their distress, the public
dismissed President Trump’s whispered sweet nothings about loving the Iranian
people.Unsurprisingly
the regime responded with belligerence. By killing the JCPOA, Washington
actually empowered the Islamic Republic’s most radical forces, who had also
originally opposed the accord. It was almost as if the administration—whose
national security adviser had publicly advocated bombing Iran—was seeking
a casus belli.As American military threats
rose, Tehran made military preparations intended to deter an intervention—but
these were perceived as aggressive in Washington. In turn, the U.S. increased
its military deployments and threats. The prospect of confrontation grew:
tankers were attacked, for which the U.S. blamed Tehran. However, everyone from
Saudi Arabia to Israel to the Islamic State had an incentive to stage a false
flag attack in hopes of triggering war. The Iranians took responsibility for
downing an American drone, though even administration officials privately
admitted some doubt as to whether the device was really in international waters
when hit.The
Trump administration faced almost universal skepticism at home and abroad over
its claims of Iranian culpability for the tanker attacks. An obviously
frustrated Pompeo suggested that doubting his assertions was unpatriotic. Yet
Americans remembered being lied into war, including during the 2003 build-up to
the Iraq invasion. Then there was the 1988 shoot-down of the Iranian jetliner,
after which Washington made a series of false statements to cover up its
mistake.Although
the president decided not to retaliate for the downed drone, he upped his
threats as well as his pleas for negotiation. He evidently lacked a workable
strategy, having expected a quick capitulation. Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani spoke more than a little truth when he argued that the administration
had “become desperate and confused.”Now
Tehran has breached the JCPOA’s nuclear limits. Ironically, administration
policy could become the trigger for creating a nuclear-capable Iran. In
response, all Washington can think of is more of the same. Bolton threatened:
“They’ll either get the point or…we will simply enhance the maximum-pressure
campaign further.” He confidently asserted that “the combination of sanctions
and other pressure” would “bring Iran to the table.” Alas, he and the president
he serves are demonstrating the classic symptom of insanity: doing more of the
same while expecting a different result.Why
would the Iranians rescue a failed U.S. policy and negotiate from a position of
weakness with someone who doesn’t believe in keeping agreements? Nor is it
clear what Trump wants. Pompeo said that “we’re prepared to negotiate with no
preconditions,” but that obviously was not true. Otherwise, Washington and
Tehran would not be on the brink of war.The
president has repeatedly stated that all he wants is to prevent Iran from
developing nuclear weapons—which, of course, is what the JCPOA was intended to
do. It has the most detailed inspection regime ever agreed to. Had the
president wanted to tighten nuclear restrictions, he could have engaged the
Europeans and proposed talks, sweetened by the prospect of additional sanctions
relief.In
fact, other demands lurk in the background, unprecedented attempts to limit
another nation’s sovereignty and direct its foreign policy. Amid his talk of
nuclear weapons, the president included a reference to “no further sponsoring
terrorism.” On another occasion, he mentioned Tehran halting “fueling of
foreign conflict” and “belligerent acts directed against the United States and
its allies.” Bolton declared that the president sought “real negotiations to
completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, its pursuit
of ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international terrorism
and its other malign behavior worldwide.” Which covers just about everything.Even
worse from Tehran’s viewpoint, Bolton and Pompeo have unashamedly advocated
regime change. When Pompeo was asked whether he really believed that sanctions
would force Tehran to comply with his demands, he answered: “what can change is
[that] the people can change the government.” Bolton has advocated bombing Iran
and been paid to speak by the Mojahedin-e Khalq, or MEK, a cultish former
Marxist terrorist group whose past attacks have killed Americans and that now
purports to be an alternative regime.Of
course, the U.S. understandably would prefer that the Islamic Republic does
what Washington says. Bolton complained that “after the deal, but before recent
events, Iran has been on a campaign of aggression.” Yet none of its malign
activities much threaten America, and Washington has backed the far more brutal
regimes in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. No wonder the authorities in
Tehran believe they have a vital interest in preventing Saudi/Emirati/Sunni
domination of the Gulf, which is probably more important to them than
curtailing U.S. influence in the region.The
president is likely sincere in his desire to talk. But from an Iranian
perspective, his offer looks fraudulent.Said
Brian Hook, the administration’s special ambassador for Iran, “Our diplomacy
does not give Iran the right to respond with military force; Iran needs to meet
our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force.” Yet Washington is
attempting to destroy the Iranian economy and state. That is not diplomacy.The
president should offer genuine negotiations, taking his cue from Zarif, who
indicated that with the lifting of sanctions, “the room for negotiation is wide
open.” The U.S. will have to take the initiative. After all, noted Zarif, by
violating the existing accord, “It is the United States that left the
bargaining table. And they’re always welcome to return.”The
administration should announce that it is reviving the JCPOA and suspending
sanctions, concurrent with planning for the wide-ranging talks suggested by
Zarif. Moreover, Washington should indicate that there truly are no
preconditions, Pompeo’s and Bolton’s rhetoric notwithstanding. And of course,
since the U.S. is requesting tighter nuclear restrictions and changes in Iran’s
regional activities, America should be prepared to make corresponding
concessions, including further sanctions relief, reduced military confrontation
with Iranian allies/proxies, and limits on support for Iran’s Sunni
antagonists, including weapons sales. The objective is not to fulfill some
fantasy of a docile Tehran, but to establish a reasonable regional power
balance free of American attempts at micromanagement.Washington
has gotten Iran wrong for nearly seven decades. President Trump has an
opportunity to get it right, but that will require an entirely new approach.
The administration needs to eschew military intervention, accept the necessity
of compromise, and exhibit a genuine commitment to diplomacy. The president
surprised almost everyone on North Korea. Could he still do the same with Iran?