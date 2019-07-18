Home › Baghdad Post › It’s Not Too Late for Trump to Ignore Bolton and Get Iran Right

It’s Not Too Late for Trump to Ignore Bolton and Get Iran Right

2019/07/18 | 19:20























Doug Bandow















Iran’s foreign minister,



Mohammad Javad Zarif, has said that his nation will negotiate with America—if



the Trump administration will lift sanctions, the hallmark of its “maximum



pressure” campaign. To do so would be an admission of defeat, certainly. But so



far, President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran has been a spectacular



failure, marked by highly erroneous premises, hysterically high expectations,



and dramatically counterproductive consequences.The



president apparently believed that threatening war and the “obliteration” of



Iran would win concessions when he called for talks. National Security Adviser



John Bolton said the president “held the door open to real negotiations.”



Indeed, he added, “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that door.” At



times, the president appeared to be begging the Iranians to call.However,



though claiming that he wanted negotiations, Trump also made them nearly



impossible and risked starting a potentially disastrous war. Currently, a



single mistake or misjudgment by an aggressive American or Iranian sailor or



airman could inadvertently trigger a conflict. In order to bring back



diplomacy, Washington needs to overhaul its policies.The



president’s lengthy campaign against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action



triggered the present confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Although Trump



likely never understood what the agreement entailed, he denounced it in



apocalyptic terms. After he voided the deal, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo



issued 12 demands focused on non-nuclear issues that essentially would have



turned Iran into a puppet state.Unsurprisingly,



the Islamic Republic refused to cave or even talk, since the latter seemed



tantamount to the former. So the administration declared economic war on Iran



and anyone else, including allies, who had any commercial relationship with any



Iranians.As



Tehran refused to bend—just as North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela



rejected Trumpian diktats—the U.S. steadily expanded sanctions, normally



considered an act of war. Indeed, Hesamoddin Ashena, an adviser to Iranian



President Hassan Rouhani, said that “we consider war and sanctions as two sides



of the same coin.” Thus did Iran begin preparing for a conflict.The



Iranian economy is contracting, but so far the revolutionary regime has



retained sufficient public support and maintained significant ability to



suppress dissent. Indeed, Washington’s attempt to wreck the economy has



appeared to push nationalists toward the Islamists in their resentment of U.S.



policy. A 2018 poll undertaken by the University of Maryland found growing



popular support for restarting nuclear activities after the administration



abandoned the JCPOA. Because he was causing much of their distress, the public



dismissed President Trump’s whispered sweet nothings about loving the Iranian



people.Unsurprisingly



the regime responded with belligerence. By killing the JCPOA, Washington



actually empowered the Islamic Republic’s most radical forces, who had also



originally opposed the accord. It was almost as if the administration—whose



national security adviser had publicly advocated bombing Iran—was seeking



a casus belli.As American military threats



rose, Tehran made military preparations intended to deter an intervention—but



these were perceived as aggressive in Washington. In turn, the U.S. increased



its military deployments and threats. The prospect of confrontation grew:



tankers were attacked, for which the U.S. blamed Tehran. However, everyone from



Saudi Arabia to Israel to the Islamic State had an incentive to stage a false



flag attack in hopes of triggering war. The Iranians took responsibility for



downing an American drone, though even administration officials privately



admitted some doubt as to whether the device was really in international waters



when hit.The



Trump administration faced almost universal skepticism at home and abroad over



its claims of Iranian culpability for the tanker attacks. An obviously



frustrated Pompeo suggested that doubting his assertions was unpatriotic. Yet



Americans remembered being lied into war, including during the 2003 build-up to



the Iraq invasion. Then there was the 1988 shoot-down of the Iranian jetliner,



after which Washington made a series of false statements to cover up its



mistake.Although



the president decided not to retaliate for the downed drone, he upped his



threats as well as his pleas for negotiation. He evidently lacked a workable



strategy, having expected a quick capitulation. Iranian President Hassan



Rouhani spoke more than a little truth when he argued that the administration



had “become desperate and confused.”Now



Tehran has breached the JCPOA’s nuclear limits. Ironically, administration



policy could become the trigger for creating a nuclear-capable Iran. In



response, all Washington can think of is more of the same. Bolton threatened:



“They’ll either get the point or…we will simply enhance the maximum-pressure



campaign further.” He confidently asserted that “the combination of sanctions



and other pressure” would “bring Iran to the table.” Alas, he and the president



he serves are demonstrating the classic symptom of insanity: doing more of the



same while expecting a different result.Why



would the Iranians rescue a failed U.S. policy and negotiate from a position of



weakness with someone who doesn’t believe in keeping agreements? Nor is it



clear what Trump wants. Pompeo said that “we’re prepared to negotiate with no



preconditions,” but that obviously was not true. Otherwise, Washington and



Tehran would not be on the brink of war.The



president has repeatedly stated that all he wants is to prevent Iran from



developing nuclear weapons—which, of course, is what the JCPOA was intended to



do. It has the most detailed inspection regime ever agreed to. Had the



president wanted to tighten nuclear restrictions, he could have engaged the



Europeans and proposed talks, sweetened by the prospect of additional sanctions



relief.In



fact, other demands lurk in the background, unprecedented attempts to limit



another nation’s sovereignty and direct its foreign policy. Amid his talk of



nuclear weapons, the president included a reference to “no further sponsoring



terrorism.” On another occasion, he mentioned Tehran halting “fueling of



foreign conflict” and “belligerent acts directed against the United States and



its allies.” Bolton declared that the president sought “real negotiations to



completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, its pursuit



of ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international terrorism



and its other malign behavior worldwide.” Which covers just about everything.Even



worse from Tehran’s viewpoint, Bolton and Pompeo have unashamedly advocated



regime change. When Pompeo was asked whether he really believed that sanctions



would force Tehran to comply with his demands, he answered: “what can change is



[that] the people can change the government.” Bolton has advocated bombing Iran



and been paid to speak by the Mojahedin-e Khalq, or MEK, a cultish former



Marxist terrorist group whose past attacks have killed Americans and that now



purports to be an alternative regime.Of



course, the U.S. understandably would prefer that the Islamic Republic does



what Washington says. Bolton complained that “after the deal, but before recent



events, Iran has been on a campaign of aggression.” Yet none of its malign



activities much threaten America, and Washington has backed the far more brutal



regimes in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. No wonder the authorities in



Tehran believe they have a vital interest in preventing Saudi/Emirati/Sunni



domination of the Gulf, which is probably more important to them than



curtailing U.S. influence in the region.The



president is likely sincere in his desire to talk. But from an Iranian



perspective, his offer looks fraudulent.Said



Brian Hook, the administration’s special ambassador for Iran, “Our diplomacy



does not give Iran the right to respond with military force; Iran needs to meet



our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force.” Yet Washington is



attempting to destroy the Iranian economy and state. That is not diplomacy.The



president should offer genuine negotiations, taking his cue from Zarif, who



indicated that with the lifting of sanctions, “the room for negotiation is wide



open.” The U.S. will have to take the initiative. After all, noted Zarif, by



violating the existing accord, “It is the United States that left the



bargaining table. And they’re always welcome to return.”The



administration should announce that it is reviving the JCPOA and suspending



sanctions, concurrent with planning for the wide-ranging talks suggested by



Zarif. Moreover, Washington should indicate that there truly are no



preconditions, Pompeo’s and Bolton’s rhetoric notwithstanding. And of course,



since the U.S. is requesting tighter nuclear restrictions and changes in Iran’s



regional activities, America should be prepared to make corresponding



concessions, including further sanctions relief, reduced military confrontation



with Iranian allies/proxies, and limits on support for Iran’s Sunni



antagonists, including weapons sales. The objective is not to fulfill some



fantasy of a docile Tehran, but to establish a reasonable regional power



balance free of American attempts at micromanagement.Washington



has gotten Iran wrong for nearly seven decades. President Trump has an



opportunity to get it right, but that will require an entirely new approach.



The administration needs to eschew military intervention, accept the necessity



of compromise, and exhibit a genuine commitment to diplomacy. The president



surprised almost everyone on North Korea. Could he still do the same with Iran? (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Doug BandowIran’s foreign minister,Mohammad Javad Zarif, has said that his nation will negotiate with America—ifthe Trump administration will lift sanctions, the hallmark of its “maximumpressure” campaign. To do so would be an admission of defeat, certainly. But sofar, President Donald Trump’s policy toward Iran has been a spectacularfailure, marked by highly erroneous premises, hysterically high expectations,and dramatically counterproductive consequences.Thepresident apparently believed that threatening war and the “obliteration” ofIran would win concessions when he called for talks. National Security AdviserJohn Bolton said the president “held the door open to real negotiations.”Indeed, he added, “all that Iran needs to do is walk through that door.” Attimes, the president appeared to be begging the Iranians to call.However,though claiming that he wanted negotiations, Trump also made them nearlyimpossible and risked starting a potentially disastrous war. Currently, asingle mistake or misjudgment by an aggressive American or Iranian sailor orairman could inadvertently trigger a conflict. In order to bring backdiplomacy, Washington needs to overhaul its policies.Thepresident’s lengthy campaign against the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actiontriggered the present confrontation between the U.S. and Iran. Although Trumplikely never understood what the agreement entailed, he denounced it inapocalyptic terms. After he voided the deal, Secretary of State Mike Pompeoissued 12 demands focused on non-nuclear issues that essentially would haveturned Iran into a puppet state.Unsurprisingly,the Islamic Republic refused to cave or even talk, since the latter seemedtantamount to the former. So the administration declared economic war on Iranand anyone else, including allies, who had any commercial relationship with anyIranians.AsTehran refused to bend—just as North Korea, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuelarejected Trumpian diktats—the U.S. steadily expanded sanctions, normallyconsidered an act of war. Indeed, Hesamoddin Ashena, an adviser to IranianPresident Hassan Rouhani, said that “we consider war and sanctions as two sidesof the same coin.” Thus did Iran begin preparing for a conflict.TheIranian economy is contracting, but so far the revolutionary regime hasretained sufficient public support and maintained significant ability tosuppress dissent. Indeed, Washington’s attempt to wreck the economy hasappeared to push nationalists toward the Islamists in their resentment of U.S.policy. A 2018 poll undertaken by the University of Maryland found growingpopular support for restarting nuclear activities after the administrationabandoned the JCPOA. Because he was causing much of their distress, the publicdismissed President Trump’s whispered sweet nothings about loving the Iranianpeople.Unsurprisinglythe regime responded with belligerence. By killing the JCPOA, Washingtonactually empowered the Islamic Republic’s most radical forces, who had alsooriginally opposed the accord. It was almost as if the administration—whosenational security adviser had publicly advocated bombing Iran—was seekinga casus belli.As American military threatsrose, Tehran made military preparations intended to deter an intervention—butthese were perceived as aggressive in Washington. In turn, the U.S. increasedits military deployments and threats. The prospect of confrontation grew:tankers were attacked, for which the U.S. blamed Tehran. However, everyone fromSaudi Arabia to Israel to the Islamic State had an incentive to stage a falseflag attack in hopes of triggering war. The Iranians took responsibility fordowning an American drone, though even administration officials privatelyadmitted some doubt as to whether the device was really in international waterswhen hit.TheTrump administration faced almost universal skepticism at home and abroad overits claims of Iranian culpability for the tanker attacks. An obviouslyfrustrated Pompeo suggested that doubting his assertions was unpatriotic. YetAmericans remembered being lied into war, including during the 2003 build-up tothe Iraq invasion. Then there was the 1988 shoot-down of the Iranian jetliner,after which Washington made a series of false statements to cover up itsmistake.Althoughthe president decided not to retaliate for the downed drone, he upped histhreats as well as his pleas for negotiation. He evidently lacked a workablestrategy, having expected a quick capitulation. Iranian President HassanRouhani spoke more than a little truth when he argued that the administrationhad “become desperate and confused.”NowTehran has breached the JCPOA’s nuclear limits. Ironically, administrationpolicy could become the trigger for creating a nuclear-capable Iran. Inresponse, all Washington can think of is more of the same. Bolton threatened:“They’ll either get the point or…we will simply enhance the maximum-pressurecampaign further.” He confidently asserted that “the combination of sanctionsand other pressure” would “bring Iran to the table.” Alas, he and the presidenthe serves are demonstrating the classic symptom of insanity: doing more of thesame while expecting a different result.Whywould the Iranians rescue a failed U.S. policy and negotiate from a position ofweakness with someone who doesn’t believe in keeping agreements? Nor is itclear what Trump wants. Pompeo said that “we’re prepared to negotiate with nopreconditions,” but that obviously was not true. Otherwise, Washington andTehran would not be on the brink of war.Thepresident has repeatedly stated that all he wants is to prevent Iran fromdeveloping nuclear weapons—which, of course, is what the JCPOA was intended todo. It has the most detailed inspection regime ever agreed to. Had thepresident wanted to tighten nuclear restrictions, he could have engaged theEuropeans and proposed talks, sweetened by the prospect of additional sanctionsrelief.Infact, other demands lurk in the background, unprecedented attempts to limitanother nation’s sovereignty and direct its foreign policy. Amid his talk ofnuclear weapons, the president included a reference to “no further sponsoringterrorism.” On another occasion, he mentioned Tehran halting “fueling offoreign conflict” and “belligerent acts directed against the United States andits allies.” Bolton declared that the president sought “real negotiations tocompletely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, its pursuitof ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international terrorismand its other malign behavior worldwide.” Which covers just about everything.Evenworse from Tehran’s viewpoint, Bolton and Pompeo have unashamedly advocatedregime change. When Pompeo was asked whether he really believed that sanctionswould force Tehran to comply with his demands, he answered: “what can change is[that] the people can change the government.” Bolton has advocated bombing Iranand been paid to speak by the Mojahedin-e Khalq, or MEK, a cultish formerMarxist terrorist group whose past attacks have killed Americans and that nowpurports to be an alternative regime.Ofcourse, the U.S. understandably would prefer that the Islamic Republic doeswhat Washington says. Bolton complained that “after the deal, but before recentevents, Iran has been on a campaign of aggression.” Yet none of its malignactivities much threaten America, and Washington has backed the far more brutalregimes in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. No wonder the authorities inTehran believe they have a vital interest in preventing Saudi/Emirati/Sunnidomination of the Gulf, which is probably more important to them thancurtailing U.S. influence in the region.Thepresident is likely sincere in his desire to talk. But from an Iranianperspective, his offer looks fraudulent.SaidBrian Hook, the administration’s special ambassador for Iran, “Our diplomacydoes not give Iran the right to respond with military force; Iran needs to meetour diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force.” Yet Washington isattempting to destroy the Iranian economy and state. That is not diplomacy.Thepresident should offer genuine negotiations, taking his cue from Zarif, whoindicated that with the lifting of sanctions, “the room for negotiation is wideopen.” The U.S. will have to take the initiative. After all, noted Zarif, byviolating the existing accord, “It is the United States that left thebargaining table. And they’re always welcome to return.”Theadministration should announce that it is reviving the JCPOA and suspendingsanctions, concurrent with planning for the wide-ranging talks suggested byZarif. Moreover, Washington should indicate that there truly are nopreconditions, Pompeo’s and Bolton’s rhetoric notwithstanding. And of course,since the U.S. is requesting tighter nuclear restrictions and changes in Iran’sregional activities, America should be prepared to make correspondingconcessions, including further sanctions relief, reduced military confrontationwith Iranian allies/proxies, and limits on support for Iran’s Sunniantagonists, including weapons sales. The objective is not to fulfill somefantasy of a docile Tehran, but to establish a reasonable regional powerbalance free of American attempts at micromanagement.Washingtonhas gotten Iran wrong for nearly seven decades. President Trump has anopportunity to get it right, but that will require an entirely new approach.The administration needs to eschew military intervention, accept the necessityof compromise, and exhibit a genuine commitment to diplomacy. The presidentsurprised almost everyone on North Korea. Could he still do the same with Iran?