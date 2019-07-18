عربي | كوردى


US imposes sanctions on four Iraqis over human rights

2019/07/18 | 19:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The United States imposed sanctions on two Iraqi militia

leaders and two former Iraqi provincial governors it accused of human rights

abuses and corruption, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.The sanctions target militia leaders Rayan al-Kildani and

Waad Qado, and former governors Nawfal Hammadi al-Sultan and Ahmed al-Jubouri,

the Treasury said in a statement."We will continue to hold accountable persons

associated with serious human rights abuse, including persecution of religious

minorities, and corrupt officials who exploit their positions of public trust

to line their pockets and hoard power at the expense of their citizens,"

Sigal Mandelker, Treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial

intelligence, said.The Treasury said many of the actions that prompted the

sanctions occurred in "areas where persecuted religious communities are

struggling to recover from the horrors inflicted on them" by ISIS, the militant group that controlled parts of Iraq for several years.The Treasury said Kildani is the leader of the 50th Brigade

militia and is shown cutting off the ear of a handcuffed detainee in a video

circulating in Iraq last year.It said Qado is the leader of the 30th Brigade militia which

engaged in extortion, illegal arrests, and kidnappings.Sultan and Jubouri were designated for being engaged in

corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, and other misdeeds,

the Treasury said.Iraq in March issued a warrant for the arrest of Sultan, the

former governor of Nineveh province, on corruption charges after at least 90

people were killed in a ferry accident in the provincial capital Mosul.As a result of the designation, any property the four

persons hold in the United States would be blocked and US persons are barred

from business dealings with them.

