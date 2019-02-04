عربي | كوردى
Clowns tramp to east London on annual pilgrimage
2019/02/04 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The streets of east London erupted with slapstick humor on

Sunday as clowns from all over gathered for the annual memorial of the

legendary Joseph Grimaldi."King of clowns" Grimaldi was a 19th-century

English stage performer, credited with inventing the white-faced, curly haired,

red-nosed look that came to define the role of a clown.Scores of devotees traveled by plane, by car and on foot --

wearing oversized shoes -- to the All Saints Church in Haggerston for the

service, which has been held annually since 1947."We have people flying in from Canada, Ireland, from

France, people coming down from Scotland" for the "funny reverential

service remembering the legend," said organizer Bibbledy Bob.Balloons and bunting hung above the normally somber pews,

which were taken over by wags wearing tiny hats, huge bowties and novelty

flowers in honor of the English actor and comedian, who lived from 1778 to

1837.Unicycles rolled down the aisles, while other fans sat

holding custard pies throughout the service."There's circus clowns, theatrical clowns, party

clowns, tramp clowns -- there's lots of genres of clowning," said Bibbledy

Bob, a party clown."There's many ways to become a clown, you only have to

look at the Houses of Parliament," he joked.The unusual gathering attracted puzzled looks and

enthusiastic fans."People stop you for autographs," Bibbledy Bob

remarked."If I told you that David Beckham was coming today,

you'd totally believe me, there's paparazzi from all over the world."Grimaldi became the most popular entertainer of the Regency

era of the early 1800s, performing in pantomimes, notably in London's West End.



