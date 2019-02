Clowns tramp to east London on annual pilgrimage

2019/02/04 | 20:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The streets of east London erupted with slapstick humor onSunday as clowns from all over gathered for the annual memorial of thelegendary Joseph Grimaldi."King of clowns" Grimaldi was a 19th-centuryEnglish stage performer, credited with inventing the white-faced, curly haired,red-nosed look that came to define the role of a clown.Scores of devotees traveled by plane, by car and on foot --wearing oversized shoes -- to the All Saints Church in Haggerston for theservice, which has been held annually since 1947."We have people flying in from Canada, Ireland, fromFrance, people coming down from Scotland" for the "funny reverentialservice remembering the legend," said organizer Bibbledy Bob.Balloons and bunting hung above the normally somber pews,which were taken over by wags wearing tiny hats, huge bowties and noveltyflowers in honor of the English actor and comedian, who lived from 1778 to1837.Unicycles rolled down the aisles, while other fans satholding custard pies throughout the service."There's circus clowns, theatrical clowns, partyclowns, tramp clowns -- there's lots of genres of clowning," said BibbledyBob, a party clown."There's many ways to become a clown, you only have tolook at the Houses of Parliament," he joked.The unusual gathering attracted puzzled looks andenthusiastic fans."People stop you for autographs," Bibbledy Bobremarked."If I told you that David Beckham was coming today,you'd totally believe me, there's paparazzi from all over the world."Grimaldi became the most popular entertainer of the Regencyera of the early 1800s, performing in pantomimes, notably in London's West End.