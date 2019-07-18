Home › Baghdad Post › Iran must immediately release seized ship and crew -US State Department

Iran must immediately release seized ship and crew -US State Department

2019/07/18 | 22:15



Iran must immediately release a vessel it seized in the Gulf



and its crew, a US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday."The United States strongly condemns the Islamic



Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy’s continued harassment of vessels and



interference with safe passage in and around the Strait of Hormuz," the



spokesperson added in an email to Reuters after Iran said it had seized a



foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf."Iran must cease this illicit activity and release the



reportedly seized crew and vessel immediately."











