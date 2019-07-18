عربي | كوردى


Iran must immediately release seized ship and crew -US State Department

2019/07/18 | 22:15
Iran must immediately release a vessel it seized in the Gulf

and its crew, a US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday."The United States strongly condemns the Islamic

Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy’s continued harassment of vessels and

interference with safe passage in and around the Strait of Hormuz," the

spokesperson added in an email to Reuters after Iran said it had seized a

foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf."Iran must cease this illicit activity and release the

reportedly seized crew and vessel immediately."





