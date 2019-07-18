Iran must immediately release seized ship and crew -US State Department

2019/07/18 | 22:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran must immediately release a vessel it seized in the Gulf
and its crew, a US State Department spokesperson said on Thursday."The United States strongly condemns the Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy’s continued harassment of vessels and
interference with safe passage in and around the Strait of Hormuz," the
spokesperson added in an email to Reuters after Iran said it had seized a
foreign tanker smuggling fuel in the Gulf."Iran must cease this illicit activity and release the
reportedly seized crew and vessel immediately."
