Pentagon confirms taking defensive action against drone in Strait of Hormuz

2019/07/19 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Pentagon said on Thursday that the USS Boxer took
defensive action against a drone after it came within a "threatening
range" in the Strait of Hormuz."A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached
Boxer and closed within a threatening range," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan
Hoffman said in a statement, which did not say to whom the drone belonged, however, Trump said in his statement the drone belongs to Iran.Hoffman said the incident took place about 10 am local
time as the Boxer was transiting into the Strait of Hormuz."The ship took defensive action against the UAS to
ensure the safety of the ship and its crew," he added.
