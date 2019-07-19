عربي | كوردى


Pentagon confirms taking defensive action against drone in Strait of Hormuz

Pentagon confirms taking defensive action against drone in Strait of Hormuz
2019/07/19 | 00:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The Pentagon said on Thursday that the USS Boxer took

defensive action against a drone after it came within a "threatening

range" in the Strait of Hormuz."A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached

Boxer and closed within a threatening range," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan

Hoffman said in a statement, which did not say to whom the drone belonged, however, Trump said in his statement the drone belongs to Iran.Hoffman said the incident took place about 10 am local

time as the Boxer was transiting into the Strait of Hormuz."The ship took defensive action against the UAS to

ensure the safety of the ship and its crew," he added.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW