Home › Baghdad Post › Pentagon confirms taking defensive action against drone in Strait of Hormuz

Pentagon confirms taking defensive action against drone in Strait of Hormuz

2019/07/19 | 00:00



The Pentagon said on Thursday that the USS Boxer took



defensive action against a drone after it came within a "threatening



range" in the Strait of Hormuz."A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached



Boxer and closed within a threatening range," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan



Hoffman said in a statement, which did not say to whom the drone belonged, however, Trump said in his statement the drone belongs to Iran.Hoffman said the incident took place about 10 am local



time as the Boxer was transiting into the Strait of Hormuz."The ship took defensive action against the UAS to



ensure the safety of the ship and its crew," he added.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Pentagon said on Thursday that the USS Boxer tookdefensive action against a drone after it came within a "threateningrange" in the Strait of Hormuz."A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approachedBoxer and closed within a threatening range," Pentagon spokesman JonathanHoffman said in a statement, which did not say to whom the drone belonged, however, Trump said in his statement the drone belongs to Iran.Hoffman said the incident took place about 10 am localtime as the Boxer was transiting into the Strait of Hormuz."The ship took defensive action against the UAS toensure the safety of the ship and its crew," he added.