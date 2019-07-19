Home › Baghdad Post › Trump says US ship destroyed Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

Trump says US ship destroyed Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

2019/07/19 | 00:00



President Donald Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after the aircraft threatened the ship by flying to within 1,000 yards of it.



He called on other countries to condemn Iran and protect their own ships.











(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-President Donald Trump said the USS Boxer destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after the aircraft threatened the ship by flying to within 1,000 yards of it.He called on other countries to condemn Iran and protect their own ships.