PM condoles Erdogan for the attacks on the Turkish Consulate

PM condoles Erdogan for the attacks on the Turkish Consulate

2019/07/19 | 00:40



INA – BAGHDAD







PM Adel Abdul Mahdi asserted that Iraq cherishes Iraqi-Turkish relations and the keenness to protect the diplomatic missions working in Iraq.







“Any assault or attack on any diplomatic mission is rejected. The attack on the Consulate will not affect the brotherly relations between the two countries,” said Abdul Mahdi.







This came during a phone call by PM Abdul Mahdi to Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Thursday offering condolences and deep sadness for the families of the casualties.







Erdogan praised the Iraqi procedures to investigate and arrest the attackers.







“Terrorism will not separate the two brotherly countries and both will keep fighting terrorism in addition to enhance mutual relations on different levels,” added Erdogan.























