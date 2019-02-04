Security forces investigate death of Iraqi anti-sectarian novelist

2019/02/04 | 21:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi condemned the killing of a prominent Iraqi novelist in the holy city of Karbala, calling on security forces to "uncover the perpetrators."
"We are still waiting for the security services to inform the public about the circumstances of the assassination of the writer and novelist Dr. Alaa Mushthoub in the center of the city of Karbala," read a statement from Halbousi's office on Monday.Their task is to “uncover the perpetrators, expose those behind them, and to bring them to justice,” added Halbousi.Mushthoub was killed on late Saturday by some "unknown armed men" in front of his house, according to an unnamed security source who talked to Rudaw on Sunday.
Other sources say he was shot while riding his bicycle. He was born on July 24, 1968.
Also on Sunday, Majid Maliki al-Maliki, a member of Karbala provincial council, told Rudaw that police have obtained some initial information on the suspects.The killing has been severely condemned locally, hinting that he was a victim of sectarianism. The US Embassy in Baghdad offered its "deepest condolences" to Mashthoub's family and friends for the "senseless act of violence."
"The novel is the best representation of civil society and civilization. It is a model of consciousness, progress and joy," said the embassy quoting the late writer.The novelist — who wrote about the history of Judaism in Iraq among other topics — had campaigned against extremism on his Facebook account, framing his profile photo with "I am against extremism." His brother, Qassim, has said that his brother is killed due to his opposition to corruption."Those who speak against corruption and poor condition of government affairs become victims of their free words," he said, according to Baghdad Today. Halbousi added that it is necessary to be "complacent" in such incidents and the killing "joins the series of cowardly operations targeting the intellectuals, competencies and national figures who must be protected side by side with all.”
