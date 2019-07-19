KRG urges release of Kurdish tourists arrested in Turkey

2019/07/19 | 19:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has called for the release of several Kurdish tourists whom were arrested in Turkey for posing with the Kurdistan flag, a press release said on Friday.“Several people from the Kurdistan Region were recently attacked in the Turkish city of Trabzon,” KRG Spokesperson said in the statement . “It is understood that they were holding a Kurdistan flag while taking photographs. They were later arrested by the Turkish authorities.”He went on saying that “The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region has expressed his concern over the incident, and has tasked KRG’s relevant authorities to intervene with their Turkish counterparts to secure the tourists' immediate release.The statement stressed that the Kurdistan flag is officially recognized by the Iraqi Constitution, and it has previously been displayed at Turkish airports to welcome official delegations from the Kurdistan Region.
