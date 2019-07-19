UK urgently seeking information about lost ship in Iranian waters

2019/07/19 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Britain said it was urgently seeking further information after reports that a British-flagged tanker had taken a turn into Iranian waters.
"We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf," a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.
