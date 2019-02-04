Footballer Sala's missing plane found: investigators

2019/02/04 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The missing plane carrying Argentinean footballer Emiliano
Sala and his pilot has been found, investigators told AFP on Sunday."I can confirm it has been found," a spokeswoman
for Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.She said the AAIB would issue a statement on Monday.Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new
club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on January 21 when
it went missing close to the Channel Islands.Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy
coastline in France last Wednesday.Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after
transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro ($19.3 million) move.It vanished from radar around 20 kilometers (12 miles) north
of Guernsey, with pilot Dave Ibbotson the only other person aboard.David Mearns, whose private company, Blue Water Recoveries, was
hired by Sala's family to search for the plane, said on Twitter that the wreck
was spotted early Sunday.“There’s a substantial amount of wreckage on the
seabed," he wrote, adding, "This is about the best result we could
have hoped for the families."Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors to a
crowdfunding page that raised over 300,000 euros ($343,000) to look for the
wreck.
