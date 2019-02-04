عربي | كوردى
Footballer Sala's missing plane found: investigators
2019/02/04 | 21:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The missing plane carrying Argentinean footballer Emiliano

Sala and his pilot has been found, investigators told AFP on Sunday."I can confirm it has been found," a spokeswoman

for Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.She said the AAIB would issue a statement on Monday.Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new

club, Premier League side Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on January 21 when

it went missing close to the Channel Islands.Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy

coastline in France last Wednesday.Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after

transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro ($19.3 million) move.It vanished from radar around 20 kilometers (12 miles) north

of Guernsey, with pilot Dave Ibbotson the only other person aboard.David Mearns, whose private company, Blue Water Recoveries, was

hired by Sala's family to search for the plane, said on Twitter that the wreck

was spotted early Sunday.“There’s a substantial amount of wreckage on the

seabed," he wrote, adding, "This is about the best result we could

have hoped for the families."Top footballers were among more than 4,500 contributors to a

crowdfunding page that raised over 300,000 euros ($343,000) to look for the

wreck.



