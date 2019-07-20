Home › Baghdad Post › Britain says seizure of two vessels by Iran is unacceptable

Britain says seizure of two vessels by Iran is unacceptable

2019/07/20 | 00:30



Britain



said Iran's seizure of a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel



in the Strait of Hormuz was unacceptable and called for freedom of navigation



in the Gulf."I'm



extremely concerned by the seizure of two vessels by Iranian authorities in the



Strait of Hormuz," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said."I



will shortly attend a COBRA (national security) meeting to review what we know



and what we can do to swiftly secure the release of the two vessels – a



British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel," he said."These



seizures are unacceptable. It is essential that freedom of navigation is



maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region,"



Hunt said.Hunt



said Britain's ambassador in Tehran was in contact with the Iranian Ministry of



Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation and that Britain was working closely



with international partners.











