Britain says seizure of two vessels by Iran is unacceptable

2019/07/20 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Britain
said Iran's seizure of a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel
in the Strait of Hormuz was unacceptable and called for freedom of navigation
in the Gulf."I'm
extremely concerned by the seizure of two vessels by Iranian authorities in the
Strait of Hormuz," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said."I
will shortly attend a COBRA (national security) meeting to review what we know
and what we can do to swiftly secure the release of the two vessels – a
British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel," he said."These
seizures are unacceptable. It is essential that freedom of navigation is
maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region,"
Hunt said.Hunt
said Britain's ambassador in Tehran was in contact with the Iranian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation and that Britain was working closely
with international partners.
Britain
said Iran's seizure of a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel
in the Strait of Hormuz was unacceptable and called for freedom of navigation
in the Gulf."I'm
extremely concerned by the seizure of two vessels by Iranian authorities in the
Strait of Hormuz," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said."I
will shortly attend a COBRA (national security) meeting to review what we know
and what we can do to swiftly secure the release of the two vessels – a
British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel," he said."These
seizures are unacceptable. It is essential that freedom of navigation is
maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region,"
Hunt said.Hunt
said Britain's ambassador in Tehran was in contact with the Iranian Ministry of
Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation and that Britain was working closely
with international partners.