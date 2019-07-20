عربي | كوردى


Britain says seizure of two vessels by Iran is unacceptable

Britain says seizure of two vessels by Iran is unacceptable
2019/07/20 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Britain

said Iran's seizure of a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel

in the Strait of Hormuz was unacceptable and called for freedom of navigation

in the Gulf."I'm

extremely concerned by the seizure of two vessels by Iranian authorities in the

Strait of Hormuz," Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said."I

will shortly attend a COBRA (national security) meeting to review what we know

and what we can do to swiftly secure the release of the two vessels – a

British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel," he said."These

seizures are unacceptable. It is essential that freedom of navigation is

maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region,"

Hunt said.Hunt

said Britain's ambassador in Tehran was in contact with the Iranian Ministry of

Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation and that Britain was working closely

with international partners.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW