UK Foreign Secretary Hunt to chair COBRA meeting on Iran-seized tanker

2019/07/20 | 00:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- TheUK’s ministry of defense said it was “urgently” seeking answers over Iran'sseizure of the British oil tankers Stena Impero and Mesdar. Meanwhile, ForeignMinister Jeremy Hunt will chair a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee todiscuss the situation.Inan escalation amid the tensions in the Gulf area, the Revolutionary Guard saidit took control of the British oil tankers Stena Impero and Mesdar, over whatit claimed were violations of international regulations.Therewas general surprise in Westminster at the seizure, especially after Huntrecently offered to release an Iranian tanker seized off Gibraltar on theprovision that it not travel to Syria, defense sources told The Independent.Thetanker’s owners, Stena Bulk, and managers Northern Marine Management, confirmedthe seizure.Theysaid that at about 4 pm UK time on Friday, the Stena Impero “was approached byunidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait ofHormuz while the vessel was in international waters.”“Weare presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towardsIran,” they said, adding, “There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been noreported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners andmanagers. The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship managerNorthern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew.”“Weare in close contact with UK government authorities,” the statement added.Trackingdata showed the Stena Impero was flying a British flag and heading for the Saudiport of Jubail on the Gulf.Later,a second tanker was seen on a mapping website to slow and turn sharply towardIran. The Liberian-flagged Mesdar is owned by the UK’s Norbulk Shipping.AUK government spokesperson said, “We are urgently seeking further informationand assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf.”TheRevolutionary Guard-affiliated Tasnim news agency quoted Allahmorad Afifipur,the director general of the Ports and Maritime Organization, as saying, “Wereceived some reports on the British oil tanker, Stena Impero, causingproblems, and therefore, we asked the military forces to guide this tankertowards Bandar Abbas harbor to have the required investigations carried out.”OnFriday night, the head of the UK’s Chamber of Shipping called for greaterprotection for merchant vessels. “This incident represents an escalation,” saidBob Sanguinetti.Itcomes after weeks of rising tensions as Iran sought to push back against USsanctions and restart its uranium enrichment program after Donald Trump pulledout of the so-called Iran nuclear deal.Europeanpowers want to maintain the nuclear deal but have not been able to addressIranian demands, particularly concerning the sale of oil, without violating thesanctions.Relationswith the UK in particular have soured since Royal Marines seized an Iraniantanker off Gibraltar amid suspicions it was being used to breach internationalsanctions against Syria. Iran’s supreme leader vowed to retaliate.Tehranis currently locked in a battle of words with Donald Trump‘s White House as towhether a US Navy ship did or did not bring down an Iranian drone this week –alongside the diplomatic struggle between the countries.Andthe frigate HMS Montrose was forced to drive off Revolutionary Guard gunboatslast week after they tried to harass the BP oil tanker. TheType-23 frigate is to be joined shortly by HMS Duncan, a destroyer, carrying adetachment of Royal Marines. The Duncan was set to replace the Montrose, but defensesources told The Independent it was a distinct possibility that both warshipsmay now stay in the region.