UK Foreign Secretary Hunt to chair COBRA meeting on Iran-seized tanker

2019/07/20 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
UK’s ministry of defense said it was “urgently” seeking answers over Iran's
seizure of the British oil tankers Stena Impero and Mesdar. Meanwhile, Foreign
Minister Jeremy Hunt will chair a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee to
discuss the situation.In
an escalation amid the tensions in the Gulf area, the Revolutionary Guard said
it took control of the British oil tankers Stena Impero and Mesdar, over what
it claimed were violations of international regulations.There
was general surprise in Westminster at the seizure, especially after Hunt
recently offered to release an Iranian tanker seized off Gibraltar on the
provision that it not travel to Syria, defense sources told The Independent.The
tanker’s owners, Stena Bulk, and managers Northern Marine Management, confirmed
the seizure.They
said that at about 4 pm UK time on Friday, the Stena Impero “was approached by
unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of
Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters.”“We
are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards
Iran,” they said, adding, “There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no
reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and
managers. The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager
Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew.”“We
are in close contact with UK government authorities,” the statement added.Tracking
data showed the Stena Impero was flying a British flag and heading for the Saudi
port of Jubail on the Gulf.Later,
a second tanker was seen on a mapping website to slow and turn sharply toward
Iran. The Liberian-flagged Mesdar is owned by the UK’s Norbulk Shipping.A
UK government spokesperson said, “We are urgently seeking further information
and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf.”The
Revolutionary Guard-affiliated Tasnim news agency quoted Allahmorad Afifipur,
the director general of the Ports and Maritime Organization, as saying, “We
received some reports on the British oil tanker, Stena Impero, causing
problems, and therefore, we asked the military forces to guide this tanker
towards Bandar Abbas harbor to have the required investigations carried out.”On
Friday night, the head of the UK’s Chamber of Shipping called for greater
protection for merchant vessels. “This incident represents an escalation,” said
Bob Sanguinetti.It
comes after weeks of rising tensions as Iran sought to push back against US
sanctions and restart its uranium enrichment program after Donald Trump pulled
out of the so-called Iran nuclear deal.European
powers want to maintain the nuclear deal but have not been able to address
Iranian demands, particularly concerning the sale of oil, without violating the
sanctions.Relations
with the UK in particular have soured since Royal Marines seized an Iranian
tanker off Gibraltar amid suspicions it was being used to breach international
sanctions against Syria. Iran’s supreme leader vowed to retaliate.Tehran
is currently locked in a battle of words with Donald Trump‘s White House as to
whether a US Navy ship did or did not bring down an Iranian drone this week –
alongside the diplomatic struggle between the countries.And
the frigate HMS Montrose was forced to drive off Revolutionary Guard gunboats
last week after they tried to harass the BP oil tanker. The
Type-23 frigate is to be joined shortly by HMS Duncan, a destroyer, carrying a
detachment of Royal Marines. The Duncan was set to replace the Montrose, but defense
sources told The Independent it was a distinct possibility that both warships
may now stay in the region.
