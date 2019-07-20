عربي | كوردى


UK Foreign Secretary Hunt to chair COBRA meeting on Iran-seized tanker

2019/07/20 | 00:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

UK’s ministry of defense said it was “urgently” seeking answers over Iran's

seizure of the British oil tankers Stena Impero and Mesdar. Meanwhile, Foreign

Minister Jeremy Hunt will chair a meeting of the COBRA emergency committee to

discuss the situation.In

an escalation amid the tensions in the Gulf area, the Revolutionary Guard said

it took control of the British oil tankers Stena Impero and Mesdar, over what

it claimed were violations of international regulations.There

was general surprise in Westminster at the seizure, especially after Hunt

recently offered to release an Iranian tanker seized off Gibraltar on the

provision that it not travel to Syria, defense sources told The Independent.The

tanker’s owners, Stena Bulk, and managers Northern Marine Management, confirmed

the seizure.They

said that at about 4 pm UK time on Friday, the Stena Impero “was approached by

unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of

Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters.”“We

are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards

Iran,” they said, adding, “There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no

reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and

managers. The priority of both vessel owner Stena Bulk and ship manager

Northern Marine Management is the safety and welfare of the crew.”“We

are in close contact with UK government authorities,” the statement added.Tracking

data showed the Stena Impero was flying a British flag and heading for the Saudi

port of Jubail on the Gulf.Later,

a second tanker was seen on a mapping website to slow and turn sharply toward

Iran. The Liberian-flagged Mesdar is owned by the UK’s Norbulk Shipping.A

UK government spokesperson said, “We are urgently seeking further information

and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf.”The

Revolutionary Guard-affiliated Tasnim news agency quoted Allahmorad Afifipur,

the director general of the Ports and Maritime Organization, as saying, “We

received some reports on the British oil tanker, Stena Impero, causing

problems, and therefore, we asked the military forces to guide this tanker

towards Bandar Abbas harbor to have the required investigations carried out.”On

Friday night, the head of the UK’s Chamber of Shipping called for greater

protection for merchant vessels. “This incident represents an escalation,” said

Bob Sanguinetti.It

comes after weeks of rising tensions as Iran sought to push back against US

sanctions and restart its uranium enrichment program after Donald Trump pulled

out of the so-called Iran nuclear deal.European

powers want to maintain the nuclear deal but have not been able to address

Iranian demands, particularly concerning the sale of oil, without violating the

sanctions.Relations

with the UK in particular have soured since Royal Marines seized an Iranian

tanker off Gibraltar amid suspicions it was being used to breach international

sanctions against Syria. Iran’s supreme leader vowed to retaliate.Tehran

is currently locked in a battle of words with Donald Trump‘s White House as to

whether a US Navy ship did or did not bring down an Iranian drone this week –

alongside the diplomatic struggle between the countries.And

the frigate HMS Montrose was forced to drive off Revolutionary Guard gunboats

last week after they tried to harass the BP oil tanker. The

Type-23 frigate is to be joined shortly by HMS Duncan, a destroyer, carrying a

detachment of Royal Marines. The Duncan was set to replace the Montrose, but defense

sources told The Independent it was a distinct possibility that both warships

may now stay in the region.

