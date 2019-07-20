عربي | كوردى


Nineveh's first batch of pilgrims heads to Mecca on Friday

2019/07/20 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- "The

first group of pilgrims of Nineveh province – including 10 convoys carrying 470

pilgrims – headed on Friday to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals, said

Mahmoud Mohamed, head of Nineveh's Hajj Authority.Up

to 3,500 pilgrims from Nineveh are set to perform Hajj rituals in 2019, after

obtaining the Saudi visa and completing all procedures, Mohamed added.He

pointed out that the second and third batches of Nineveh pilgrims will travel

to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.



