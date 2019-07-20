Nineveh's first batch of pilgrims heads to Mecca on Friday

2019/07/20 | 02:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- "The
first group of pilgrims of Nineveh province – including 10 convoys carrying 470
pilgrims – headed on Friday to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals, said
Mahmoud Mohamed, head of Nineveh's Hajj Authority.Up
to 3,500 pilgrims from Nineveh are set to perform Hajj rituals in 2019, after
obtaining the Saudi visa and completing all procedures, Mohamed added.He
pointed out that the second and third batches of Nineveh pilgrims will travel
to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
