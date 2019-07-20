Home › Baghdad Post › Nineveh's first batch of pilgrims heads to Mecca on Friday

Nineveh's first batch of pilgrims heads to Mecca on Friday

2019/07/20 | 02:50



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- "Thefirst group of pilgrims of Nineveh province – including 10 convoys carrying 470pilgrims – headed on Friday to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj rituals, saidMahmoud Mohamed, head of Nineveh's Hajj Authority.Upto 3,500 pilgrims from Nineveh are set to perform Hajj rituals in 2019, afterobtaining the Saudi visa and completing all procedures, Mohamed added.Hepointed out that the second and third batches of Nineveh pilgrims will travelto Saudi Arabia on Saturday.