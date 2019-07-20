Home › Baghdad Post › June 2019 was the hottest on record across the globe

June 2019 was the hottest on record across the globe

2019/07/20 | 03:25



June 2019 was the hottest



in 140 years, setting a global record, according to the latest monthly global



climate report released on Thursday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric



Administration.The report said that the average global



temperature in June was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average



of 59.9 degrees F (15.5 degrees Celsius) and marks the 414th consecutive month



in which temperatures were above the 20th-century average. Nine of the 10



hottest Junes over the last 140 years have occurred since 2010, NOAA said.Europe, Asia and Africa, as well as the Hawaii



and US Gulf of Mexico regions experienced their hottest Junes on record.Average temperatures in France, Germany, and



northern Spain, which have experienced a heat wave, hit as high as 18 degrees F



above the normal range, with temperatures in France hitting as high as 114



degrees F (46 degrees C).Meanwhile, the global average sea surface



temperature was 1.46 degrees F above the 20th-century monthly average of 61.5



degrees F (16 degrees C), tying with 2016 as the highest global ocean



temperature for the month on record while Antarctic sea ice fell to its



smallest level on record, 8.5 percent below the 1981 to 2010 average, NOAA data



showed.With year-to-date global temperatures setting



records, NOAA said there is a 100% chance that 2019 will end among the five



warmest years on record, underscoring the need for governments to take



collective action to stem a further intensification of climate change impacts.“Action is urgently needed at the world,



federal, state and local levels to rapidly cut fossil fuel pollution and to



protect and rebuild naturally stored carbon,” said Dr. Phil Duffy, climate



scientist and president and executive director of Woods Hole Research Center.Heat waves currently gripping the United States,



Europe and elsewhere are likely to get worse, according to a report released



this week by the Union of Concerned Scientists.The report found that in the United States, the



average number of days per year with a heat index above 105 degrees F (41



degrees C) would more than quadruple to 24 by midcentury and increase eightfold



to 40 by late century.“By the end of the century, with no action to



reduce global emissions, parts of Florida and Texas would experience the



equivalent of at least five months per year on average when the ‘feels like’



temperature exceeds 100 degrees F (38 degrees C), with most of these days even



surpassing 105 degrees,” said UCS senior climate scientists Kristina Dahl.



