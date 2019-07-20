Home › Baghdad Post › Al-Fayyadh in Cairo to broker reconciliation between Gulf countries, Iran

2019/07/20 | 04:00



Iraqi National Security Adviser (NSA) Falih al-Fayyadh has paid an unannounced visit to Egypt, conveying a message to reduce tension between Arab countries and Iran, political sources revealed.During his visit, according to the source, al-Fayyadh met with Egyptian officials and urged them to reduce tension between Arab countries and Iran.He also reportedly met with Syrian opposition leaders, including Ahmed al-Jarba, head of the opposition movement, and discussed the possibility of reaching an agreement ending the ongoing war in Syria, the source said.



