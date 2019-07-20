Home › Baghdad Post › Fayyadh in Cairo to broker reconciliation between Gulf countries, Iran

Fayyadh in Cairo to broker reconciliation between Gulf countries, Iran

2019/07/20 | 05:10







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi National Security Adviser Falih al-Fayyadh has paid an unannounced visit to Egypt, conveying a message to reduce tensions between Arab countries and Iran, political sources revealed.During his visit, according to the source, Fayyadh met with Egyptian officials in Cairo and urged them to reduce tensions between Arab countries and Iran.He also reportedly met with Syrian opposition leaders, including Ahmed al-Jarba, head of the opposition movement, and discussed the possibility of reaching an agreement ending the ongoing war in Syria, the source said.