Riyadh: Iraqi sports moving in the right direction

2019/07/20 | 08:00



Minister of Youth and Sports Ahmed Riyadh said on Friday that Iraqi sport is moving in the right direction by taking over the Asian administrative positions that open the way to benefit from the continental experience.







Riyadh hailed the victory of the President of the Iraqi Central Karate Federation Dr. Adel Idaan, as a member of Karate Federation in the elections held in Tashkent the Uzbek capital of on the sidelines of the 16th Asian Championship for men and women.























