Int'l superstars wow fans at Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival

2019/07/20 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- American
superstar Janet Jackson and British pop artist Liam Payne were among the A-list
musicians that wowed fans at Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival on Thursday.The
music festival in Jeddah also featured household names such as American rapper
50 Cent, DJ Steve Aoki, R&B artist Chris Brown, rappers Tyga and Future,
and DJs R3wire and Varski MC.Tickets
to the concert had sold out in just four hours after going on sale. A video
posted on Jeddah Season’s Twitter page showed crowds rushing into one of Virgin
Megastore’s branches in the city when tickets went on sale.The
performances marked the end of the Jeddah Season: Sea & Culture
entertainment festival. The six-week event, taking place from June 8 to July
18, offered visitors an array of activities, performances, events, and culinary
experiences with the aim of boosting the city’s tourism.Fans
shared footage of the lively performances on social media.The
international performers took the stage at the King Abdullah Sports City
Stadium. The concert began at 9 pm and ended at 3:30 am.
