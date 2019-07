Int'l superstars wow fans at Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival

2019/07/20 | 10:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Americansuperstar Janet Jackson and British pop artist Liam Payne were among the A-listmusicians that wowed fans at Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival on Thursday.Themusic festival in Jeddah also featured household names such as American rapper50 Cent, DJ Steve Aoki, R&B artist Chris Brown, rappers Tyga and Future,and DJs R3wire and Varski MC.Ticketsto the concert had sold out in just four hours after going on sale. A videoposted on Jeddah Season’s Twitter page showed crowds rushing into one of VirginMegastore’s branches in the city when tickets went on sale.Theperformances marked the end of the Jeddah Season: Sea & Cultureentertainment festival. The six-week event, taking place from June 8 to July18, offered visitors an array of activities, performances, events, and culinaryexperiences with the aim of boosting the city’s tourism.Fansshared footage of the lively performances on social media.Theinternational performers took the stage at the King Abdullah Sports CityStadium. The concert began at 9 pm and ended at 3:30 am.