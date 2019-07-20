عربي | كوردى


Int'l superstars wow fans at Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival

2019/07/20 | 10:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- American

superstar Janet Jackson and British pop artist Liam Payne were among the A-list

musicians that wowed fans at Saudi Arabia’s biggest music festival on Thursday.The

music festival in Jeddah also featured household names such as American rapper

50 Cent, DJ Steve Aoki, R&B artist Chris Brown, rappers Tyga and Future,

and DJs R3wire and Varski MC.Tickets

to the concert had sold out in just four hours after going on sale. A video

posted on Jeddah Season’s Twitter page showed crowds rushing into one of Virgin

Megastore’s branches in the city when tickets went on sale.The

performances marked the end of the Jeddah Season: Sea & Culture

entertainment festival. The six-week event, taking place from June 8 to July

18, offered visitors an array of activities, performances, events, and culinary

experiences with the aim of boosting the city’s tourism.Fans

shared footage of the lively performances on social media.The

international performers took the stage at the King Abdullah Sports City

Stadium. The concert began at 9 pm and ended at 3:30 am.



