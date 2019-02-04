عربي | كوردى
Liverpool's Gomez to have leg surgery
2019/02/04 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Liverpool's Joe Gomez is to undergo an operation in the hope

of aiding his recovery from a lower leg fracture, the Premier League leaders

announced Monday, according to AFP.Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early

in December.Liverpool's initial assessment was that Gomez might be

sidelined for six weeks, but have now refused to set a specific timescale for

the England international's recovery, although he is expected to play again

this season."Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez is to undergo surgery

to assist his recovery from a lower leg fracture sustained at Burnley on

December 5," the club said in a statement.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added, "It's a blow for

the boy and for us -- because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic

shape."But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for

our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when

he's ready."Meanwhile, Gomez said it had been difficult finding out he

would be sidelined for longer than first thought."Obviously being out for longer than we'd first hoped

for is hard to swallow but it's part and parcel of the industry," he said.

"It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I've

had in my career, so I know it's just a case of when it's fully healed I'm good

to go again."The hardest part is not being able to help the team

and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it's important I come back ready

to go and this procedure will help with that."Liverpool, last crowned champions of England in 1990, will

go five points clear at the top of the table if they win away to West Ham later

Monday.



