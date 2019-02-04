Liverpool's Gomez to have leg surgery

2019/02/04 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Liverpool's Joe Gomez is to undergo an operation in the hope
of aiding his recovery from a lower leg fracture, the Premier League leaders
announced Monday, according to AFP.Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early
in December.Liverpool's initial assessment was that Gomez might be
sidelined for six weeks, but have now refused to set a specific timescale for
the England international's recovery, although he is expected to play again
this season."Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez is to undergo surgery
to assist his recovery from a lower leg fracture sustained at Burnley on
December 5," the club said in a statement.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added, "It's a blow for
the boy and for us -- because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic
shape."But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for
our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when
he's ready."Meanwhile, Gomez said it had been difficult finding out he
would be sidelined for longer than first thought."Obviously being out for longer than we'd first hoped
for is hard to swallow but it's part and parcel of the industry," he said.
"It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I've
had in my career, so I know it's just a case of when it's fully healed I'm good
to go again."The hardest part is not being able to help the team
and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it's important I come back ready
to go and this procedure will help with that."Liverpool, last crowned champions of England in 1990, will
go five points clear at the top of the table if they win away to West Ham later
Monday.
of aiding his recovery from a lower leg fracture, the Premier League leaders
announced Monday, according to AFP.Gomez suffered the injury in a 3-1 victory at Burnley early
in December.Liverpool's initial assessment was that Gomez might be
sidelined for six weeks, but have now refused to set a specific timescale for
the England international's recovery, although he is expected to play again
this season."Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez is to undergo surgery
to assist his recovery from a lower leg fracture sustained at Burnley on
December 5," the club said in a statement.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added, "It's a blow for
the boy and for us -- because prior to the injury he was in such fantastic
shape."But he is too valuable to take any risk with, both for
our present and future, so we get this procedure done and he comes back when
he's ready."Meanwhile, Gomez said it had been difficult finding out he
would be sidelined for longer than first thought."Obviously being out for longer than we'd first hoped
for is hard to swallow but it's part and parcel of the industry," he said.
"It was an injury caused by an impact, like nearly all the injuries I've
had in my career, so I know it's just a case of when it's fully healed I'm good
to go again."The hardest part is not being able to help the team
and contribute on the pitch at the moment, so it's important I come back ready
to go and this procedure will help with that."Liverpool, last crowned champions of England in 1990, will
go five points clear at the top of the table if they win away to West Ham later
Monday.