Baghdad Not Interacting with US-Backed Kurds in Reopening Border Crossing

The Iraqi official noted that the border crossing was supposed to be used for facilitating passage of refugees from the Kurdish-controlled refugee camps in Syria to the Iraqi territories, and said that the delay in reopening the crossing by the Iraqi government took place after Kurds refrained from hoisting the Syrian government’s flag.







Meantime, some sources in Kurdistan region said some Kurdish sides are trying to help open the crossing under the auspices of the United Nations and the anti-ISIL coalition.







In a relevant development on Friday, the ISIL terrorist group’s notorious oil minister Sobat Turki, nom du guerre Abu Hessan, was killed along with a number of militants in clashes with Iraq’s intelligence forces in Deir Ezzur province in Eastern Syria, a security expert said on Friday.







Iraqi Security Expert Fazel Abu Raghif wrote on his Twitter page that Iraq’s intelligence forces have managed to kill Abu Hessan in their military operation in Deir Ezzur.







He said that ISIL has now lost all channels and ways to supply financial aid and finance ISIL commanders, including founder of ISIL’s financial system Mohammad Jubeir al-Rawi and the terrorist group’s finance minister.







Abu Hessan was in charge of the largest financial supply system of the terrorists, financing the group through trading oil and oil products.































