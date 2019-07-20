US rejects Zarif's offer of Iran deal addendum

2019/07/20 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United States states have rejected an offer from Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif saying the offer should come directly from Iran's Supreme Leader or the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Speaking on July 19 Zarif offered that Iran would join an additional protocol of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The senior administration official also refuted Iran's denial that its drone was shot down saying, "we have very clear evidence."
The United States also stressed that any drones flying close to its ships will be shot down. With the official saying, "if they fly too close to our ships, they’ll continue to be shot down."
