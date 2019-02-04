عربي | كوردى
Berlin filmfest turns focus on women, Netflix
2019/02/04 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Women directors and the rise of streaming services will take

the spotlight at the Berlin film festival starting Thursday, with a

star-studded lineup making the case for big-screen diversity.The Berlinale, now in its 69th year, figures with Cannes and

Venice among Europe's top cinema showcases. It will be the last edition led by

Dieter Kosslick, 70, who is handing over to a younger duo after 18 years at the

helm.Nearly 400 movies from around the world will be presented,

with 17 vying for the prestigious Golden Bear top prize.Among the contenders, seven of the pictures or 41 percent

were made by women – a Berlinale record and a milestone for an A-list festival.In comparison Cannes, which has been roiled by calls for

more diversity, only managed 14 percent last year and Venice just under five

percent."The debates of the last year opened our eyes and when

your eyes are open, you make different decisions," Kosslick told AFP,

referring to the #MeToo controversy over sexual misconduct and the #TimesUp

movement against gender discrimination in the entertainment industry."But we wouldn't have done it if the films had been

bad, simply to boost the women's quota."French Oscar winner Juliette Binoche will lead the

six-member jury selecting the main prizes.'Top of the mountain'The head of pressure group Women and Hollywood, Melissa

Silverstein, said that, particularly in a year in which not a single female

filmmaker was nominated for best picture or best director at the Oscars,

festivals were essential to boost industry diversity."We need women to get to the top of the mountain in the

same way that men can," she told AFP."(A festival slot) means you get noticed, you get

written about in papers across the world. People will be reviewing your film

and buyers and other (event) programmers will be looking at it."Silverstein will attend the signing of a gender-parity

pledge Saturday that Cannes, Venice and other major festivals have already

inked, committing the Berlinale to striving for balance in the event's top

management and transparency in the selection process.In June, Kosslick will hand over the reins to Carlo

Chatrian, the current head of the Locarno film festival, and Mariette

Rissenbeek, the Dutch director of German Film, which promotes homegrown movies

abroad.Women have captured the Golden Bear the last two years –

Romania's Adina Pintilie for her adventurous sex docudrama "Touch Me

Not" and Hungary's Ildiko Enyedi for the political allegory "On Body

and Soul".Denmark's Lone Scherfig ("An Education") will open

the event with the world premiere of "The Kindness of Strangers", a

drama set in New York and starring Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough and Bill

Nighy.Polish veteran Agnieszka Holland will unveil the Stalin-era

thriller "Mr. Jones" starring James Norton ("Happy Valley")

while France's Agnes Varda will premiere a new autobiographical documentary out

of competition.'Co-existence with Netflix'After winning the Golden Lion top prize at the Venice film

festival in September with "Roma", Netflix will enter the fray in

Berlin for the first time with "Elisa and Marcela" by Spain's Isabel

Coixet.Unlike Cannes, which has been at loggerheads with the

streaming giant, the Berlinale sees scope for cooperation."It's important that big, A-list festivals keep

fighting for cinema," Kosslick said."Now it's about finding ways of co-existence, just like

film and television did. But we have to find ways of protecting productions so

that they can run in cinemas first and only then be streamed. I think that will

work itself out in a big debate in Europe over the next three or four

years."Other program highlights include acclaimed French director

Francois Ozon presenting the drama "By the Grace of God" based on

real-life cases of sex abuse allegedly committed by a French priest.A cardinal, Philippe Barbarin, is currently on trial in Lyon

on charges he covered up the assaults.German-born actress Diane Kruger and Britain's Martin

Freeman are expected for the premiere of their Israeli spy thriller "The

Operative" by director Yuval Adler.And Indian superstars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are to

commandeer the red carpet for the premiere of "Gully Boy" by Zoya

Akhtar, one of the few big-budget woman directors in Bollywood. The movie is

inspired by a true story about street rappers.



